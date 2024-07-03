Regent Seven Seas New ‘Sail into Savings’ Deal

Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers up to 40% off select 2024 and 2025 voyages for U.S. and Canadian travelers.

The sale, running from July 3 to July 19, 2024, includes 67 itineraries ranging from 7 to 24 nights in destinations worldwide, such as Africa, Asia, Alaska, the Caribbean, and Europe.

“Our generous new Sail Into Savings offer celebrates Independence Day by providing luxury travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in The Most Inclusive Luxury Experience while exploring a vibrant tapestry of destinations such as Bora Bora in French Polynesia, Buenos Aires in Argentina, or Amsterdam in the Netherlands,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We pride ourselves on offering our guests immersive and culturally enlightening itineraries, while enjoying incredible value on board The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet.”

Sail Into Savings

The Sail Into Savings offer applies to new bookings on select voyages and suites on all six Regent Seven Seas ships. Bookings made during the promotion period can receive up to 40% off, plus an additional 5% discount for those who pay a non-refundable deposit.

