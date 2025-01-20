Queen Anne Debuts in New York

Cunard’s new ship, Queen Anne, made her North American debut today in New York after arriving from Southampton. This is Cunard’s first ship in 14 years, featuring 14 decks, 15 dining venues, and accommodating up to 3,000 guests.

For the first time, Cunard is led by two women: Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge and President Katie McAlister.

Designed by Adam Tihany, Queen Anne showcases Cunard’s art-deco heritage and includes 4,300 artworks from various artists.

Entertainment options feature the “Bright Lights Society,” a cabaret-style venue. Queen Anne also enhances wellness offerings with the Pavilion Wellness Café, focusing on plant-based and sustainably sourced meals, and the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea program.

This visit marks the start of her 107-day inaugural World Voyage, continuing Cunard’s legacy in world cruising since 1922.

Cunard has had a long-standing connection with New York since 1847, transporting many immigrants and hosting notable figures aboard famous ships like Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth.

In 2015 the Empire State Building was lit red to celebrate Cunard’s 175th anniversary.

Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, expressed her excitement about the ship’s North America debut, stating: “Queen Anne represents the pinnacle of innovation, design, and hospitality for Cunard, and her arrival in New York is an historic milestone for our company. As we celebrate nearly two centuries of maritime excellence, Queen Anne ushers Cunard into a new era of luxury cruising and continues delivering unforgettable experiences that connect people and cultures around the globe. We are proud to contribute to the record-high 1.5 million cruise passengers that travel to NYC bringing $500 million in local economic impact to New York.”

