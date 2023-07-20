MSC Cruises Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

MSC Cruises has released its 2022 Sustainability Report today, sharing the cruise lines’ environmental and social operations advancements.

MSC Cruises’ 64-page report outlines the cruise lines’ accomplishments, such as reductions in the fleet’s carbon intensity, the introduction of technology to achieve net-zero operations by 2050, increases in sustainable tourism efforts, and the establishment of a more sustainable workforce.

“To ensure the appropriateness and continued relevance of our Sustainability Strategy and our Sustainability Action Plan, we are in ongoing dialogue with our employees, guests, and key external stakeholders,” said Linden Coppell, Vice President of MSC Cruises Sustainability and ESG.

The cruise lines’ sustainability strategy is in line with a materiality assessment executed in 2019 and revised in 2021. The materiality assessment is in place to ensure that MSC Cruises is focused on the issues critical to external and internal stakeholders.

The Sustainability Advisory Board oversees these activities for the Cruise Division of MSC Group, this includes the MSC Cruises brand, led by Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago.

The progress of MSC Cruises’ Sustainability Action Plan is set up in four key pillars, which are subdivided into six workstreams that the company holds itself to account.

The six pillars in the report include a summary of progress toward each goal.

MSC Cruises’ Sustainability Action Plan

Planet

MSC Cruises reported a 33.5 percent reduction in fleetwide carbon emission intensity since 2008.

The First LNG ship was introduced to the fleet of MSC World Europe .

A solid oxide fuel cell system installed on a cruise ship.

The establishment of new itinerary optimization software to reduce emissions of existing vessels.

MSC World Europa and MSC Seascape were built with shore power capability.

MSC Poesia and MSC Preziosa were renovated to have shore power capability.

The cruise line reported a nine percent reduction in water consumption per traveler compared to 2021.

MSC Europa and MSC Seascape were delivered fully compliant with strict water treatment and discharge standards.

MSC Cruises reported a 6.5 percent increase in waste separated for recycling, this figure has increased to over 25 percent of total waste onboard.

People

MSC Cruises has announced a new recruitment strategy, extending the diversity of its workforce.

The cruise line reported an average of 26 hours of training performed per person.

Place

The Miami and Barcelona terminals are expected to receive LEED certification upon completing courses on sustainable practices for tour operators.

MSC Cruises has closely evaluated its impact on biodiversity due to shore excursions and other activities.

Procurement

The brand is looking towards the removal of single-use plastic by 2024.

MSC Cruises reported an increased positive environmental credentials with the sale of onboard retail products.

To read more of MSC Cruises’ 2022 Sustainability Report, click here.