Explora Journeys Takes Delivery Of Explora I

Today, Explora Journeys’ newest ship, EXLORA I was delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy!

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Gianluigi Aponte, Founder and Chairman of the MSC Group; Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Group’s Cruise Division, the godmother of the ship Zoe Africa Vago, for Fincantieri Pierroberto Folgiero, Chief Executive Officer as well as representatives of MSC’s construction team were present at EXPLORA I’s delivery ceremony.

“Today is a historic day, and represents a decisive step in our growth path, because it marks the entry of the MSC Group into the luxury travel sector,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman, Cruise Division, MSC Group. “This segment has strong growth prospects, in which we strongly believe and whose standards we aim to redefine, focusing as always on excellence and luxury.”

Michael Ungerer, CEO, Explora Journeys, added, “This traditional maritime moment marks the most important milestone for Explora Journeys as we will finally be able to showcase our highly anticipated, extraordinary new ship. We have pushed the boundaries of innovation and design to create a ship that embodies our commitment to excellence. With the delivery of EXPLORA I our vision to provide unparalleled luxury experiences has become an incredible reality. We invite our guests to embark on transformative journeys, offering an opportunity for inner and outer discovery inspired by the ocean, resulting in physical, intellectual and spiritual rejuvenation. We call this the ‘Ocean State of Mind’.”

EXPLORA I UPCOMING SAILINGS

The ship will spend several weeks in Northern Europe, offering various itineraries.

She will then cross the Atlantic Sea via Greenland and spend the autumn in North America, the winter in the Caribbean, and spring on the US West Coast and Hawaii before returning to Europe in the Summer of 2024 for a collection of journeys in the Mediterranean Sea.

The itineraries range from seven to 11 nights.

Each itinerary is combinable.

EXPLORA I will depart on her maiden journey on August 1, 2023, from Copenhagen, Denmark, on a seven-night sailing to Reykjavik, Iceland.