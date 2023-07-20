Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Renovations To Norwegian Joy

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line announced Norwegian Joy will undergo renovations in January 2024! Guests aboard the ship can explore the all-new Thermal Suite in the Mandara Spa and Salon, a more extensive Vibe Beach, 24 new staterooms, updated Three-Bedrooms of the Haven Premier Owner’s Suites, and more!

Norwegian Joy will have a three-week dry dock beginning January 22, 2024, to February 12, 2024. Once she returns, guests can explore the renovations with their own eyes.

“Delivering exceptional experiences across our fleet is what we strive to do,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We have listened to our guests and have taken action. With this revitalization we are adding some of the most beloved spaces and offerings aboard Norwegian Joy.”

RELATED: NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMED EXCLUSIVE SHIRT SPONSOR FOR EASTBOURNE BOROUGH FC

Norwegian Joys’ Renovations

Guests can try the Biostation IV Drip therapy experience, a treatment that incorporates nutrients into the body.

Four-senses loungers for a sensory experience for relaxation. Travelers can also experience the Kneipp haptic foot therapy, which massages the feet as they walk on a pebbled moving stream that switches between hot and cold foot baths.

Norwegian Joys ’ renovations will also revamp the Observation Lounge to establish 24 staterooms and 40 spa balcony staterooms, including access to the Mandara Spa and Thermal Suite.

Norwegian Joys’ the Haven Premier Owner’s Suites with a large balcony will be extended into three staterooms.

The two suites will include three bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms; a renovated living room master bedroom and outdoor balcony furniture.

A separate dining room overlooking The Haven Horizon Lounge.

The Haven Horizon Lounge, is the cruise lines’ ship-within-a-ship experience that features spacious suites with concierge service, a private pool area, and a restaurant and bar.

The Vibe Beach Club will be expanded, featuring new private cabanas.

Norwegian Joy will begin sailing on February 13, 2024, on an 11-day voyage from Southampton, United Kingdom, to Miami. The ship will also sail on a seven-day voyage from Miami to the Caribbean in March 2024.

Will you be sailing aboard Norwegian Joy? Let us know in the comments.