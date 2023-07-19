MSC Cruises Reveals MSC Poesia Fall Itinerary

A new Mediterranean itinerary aboard MSC Poesia has been announced for the fall season. The 11-night cruise will be offered from September to November 2023 and include visits to the following cities:

Kusadasi and Istanbul in Turkey.

Piraeus, Greece.

Genoa, Palermo, and Civitavecchia in Italy.

MSC Poesia will offer guests the chance to indulge in top-notch entertainment, a selection of gourmet dining experiences, and explore the ship’s award-winning family activities and spa and wellness amenities.

GENOA, ITALY

The port city of Genoa marks the first stop on MSC Poesia‘s itinerary. This Italian city holds a plethora of attractions, from historical monuments and lavish churches to a world-renowned aquarium, breathtaking harbor views, and alleyways adorned with restaurants, cafés, and shops. MSC Cruises offers shore excursions, including a journey to the Ligurian Riviera, where travelers can explore the Portofino, Camogli, and Santa Margherita. Strolling along Via Garibaldi also presents opportunities to visit palaces such as Nicolosio Lomellino and Palazzo Bianco, enriching the experience further.

KUSADASI, TURKEY

MSC Poesia‘s itinerary includes two ports of call in Turkey, providing guests ample opportunities to experience the country. The first stop is the resort town of Kusadasi, nestled along the Aegean Sea. Renowned for its coastlines, white sandy beaches, historical sites, and Turkish cuisine, this vibrant city is a top destination. Travelers can explore the nearby city of Ephesus, famed for its ancient ruins, temples, and baths. Joining an MSC Cruises half-day excursion, guests will explore archaeological treasures like the House of the Virgin Mary, believed to be her final abode, as well as the Library of Celsus and the remnants of Hadrian’s Temple.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

An extended stay in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city bridging Europe and Asia, begins the next portion of the itinerary. Renowned for its culture and history, Istanbul offers a plethora of experiences with its museums, mosques, markets, ancient landmarks, eateries, and landscapes. MSC Cruises’ excursion choices will allow guests to explore landmarks like the Blue Mosque and the Topkapi Palace, ensuring an unforgettable encounter with Istanbul’s splendor.

ATHENS, GREECE

The ship will set sail towards Piraeus, the largest port, and plenty of activities to enjoy during the fall 2023 season. Piraeus serves as a gateway to Athens, the capital of Greece and one of the oldest cities globally. Athens’ ancient monuments, Greek architecture, and cuisine make it an unmissable destination for travelers. MSC Cruises offers an array of excursions to uncover the city’s cultural heritage, including a sightseeing tour featuring attractions like the Acropolis, the ancient citadel perched atop a hill, overlooking the majestic city of Athens.

PALERMO, ITALY

Southern Italy awaits as the next port of call, Palermo, beckons with its history, Arab-Norman architecture, palaces and churches, culinary heritage, and beaches. MSC Cruises’ excursions promise thrilling activities, such as a sightseeing tour to Palazzo dei Normanni, an ancient palace, and the Teatro Massimo, Europe’s third-largest opera house. Another exciting option is a trip to the town of Monreale, nestled on the slopes of Monte Caputo, where guests can explore the Cathedral adorned with golden mosaics portraying scenes from the Old and New Testament.

ROME, ITALY

Guests will arrive at the coastal town of Civitavecchia, renowned for its harbor. From here, a journey to Rome awaits, offering a perfect blend of history, charm, and entertainment. The city caters to all travelers with its attractions, from Southern Italian cuisine to streets, delightful shops, and majestic historical landmarks. Exploring the ancient city independently is an option, or guests can opt for one of MSC Cruises’ excursions, such as an insider’s visit to the legendary Colosseum or a guided tour encompassing other sites like the Trevi Fountain, Piazza Navona, the Pantheon, and the Vatican.

By Ethan Leckie