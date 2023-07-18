Holland America Line Releases 2025 Alaska Cruises

As cruise bookings open for 2025, Holland America Line invites guests to see everything Alaska has to offer! Come explore Alaska’s glaciers and wildlife with Holland America Line from April 2025 to October 2025!

“Guests choose an alaska cruise because they want to see a glacier up close and whales in the wild, and we’re proud to be number one in these areas by offering our guests more ways to experience glaciers, wildlife and wilderness than any other cruise line,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Chief Commercial Officer of Holland America Line.

Sail aboard the cruise lines’ Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Westerdam, and Zaandam vessels departing round trip from Seattle, Washington; Vancouver, Canada or in both directions from Vancouver or Whittier, Alaska.

About the Alaska Voyages

Holland America Lines’ Alaska voyages visit many of Alaska’s glaciers, where the vessels travel up to the ice formations and around the glacier.

In addition to Glacier Bay National Park, ships also journey to several other parks, including College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier, and Twin Sawyer Glaciers of Tracy Arm.

Explore the following shore excursions: Catamaran: Hubbard Glacier & Enchantment Disenchantment Bay in Tracy Arm Inlet, Glacier Explorer to Sawyer Glacier, Helicopter Glacier Trek in Juneau, Five Glacier Seaplane, and the Wilderness, Wildlife and Glacier Experience in Anchorage.

The brand offers close to 180 tours to see different species of animals, which include: whale watching in Juneau; Sea Otter Quest, Alaska Raptor Center, Fortress of the Bear in Sitka; Wilderness Zodiac Quest in Ketchikan; Spasski River Wildlife and Bear Search in Icy Strait Point; and Glacier Point Wilderness Safari.

Other wildlife tours include: Haines Eagle Preserve Float and Wildlife Questa and Bald Eagle Preserve, which occur in Skagway, Alaska.

Holland America Lines’ Wildlife Spotting Program will help guests in being on the lookout for humpback whales, bald eagles, orcas, sea otters, porpoises, moose, and many more wildlife.

Wildlife Spotting Program

The program has designated times to meet with the wildlife expert on the ship’s deck to search for animals in their natural habitats.

The Wildlife Spotting Guide will point out native animals along the voyage route and will have a map with the best places to see animals.

Every cruise on Westerdam from Seattle will have a presentation hosted by the Alaska Raptor Center wildlife expert at Sitka. One of the centers’ experts will come aboard the ship with an eagle, hawk, or owl and give insight into Alaska’s bird species.

Holland America Lines’ ‘Alaska Up Close’ experience will allow travelers to immerse themselves in Alaskan culture with onboard programming, cruise activities, and shore excursions. These activities will be led by experts who know Alaska the best.

‘Alaska Up Close’ Experience

The EXC Talks lectures onboard will highlight the best of each Alaskan destination and dining events that show the culinary traditions of each region.

On each Alaska voyage, a Huna Native interpreter in traditional clothing will come onboard during the evening stay to introduce Juneau and show guests the history of the Tlingit people with their “Native Voices:Stories of the Tlingit People” lecture.

Travelers will have the opportunity to have cocktails with real glacier ice, an Alaska-themed brunch, a Gold Rush dinner, seafood boils, salmon bakes, and themed stations in Lido Market.

Holland America Lines’ Seafood and ‘Taste Alaska’

During all Holland America Lines’ Alaska voyages, guests will have the opportunity to try many different kinds of fish; the line serves more than 200,000 pounds of Alaska salmon, 1,000 pounds of Alaska cod, 800 pounds of Alaska halibut, and 500 pounds of Alaska rockfish.

All seafood menus highlight Holland America Lines’ ‘Taste Alaska’ experience by cooking dishes specific to different Alaskan regions.

More About Holland America Line’s Alaska Voyages

Holland America Lines’ 28-day “Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice” cruise aboard Westerdam will return in 2025. Departing June 8, the voyage will travel roundtrip from Seattle to the Bering Sea and onto the Arctic Circle. Ports of Call include: Anchorage, Dutch Harbor, Haines, Homer, Juneau, Ketikan, Kodiak, Nome, Seward, Seward, Sitka, Valdez, and Prince Rupert in Canada.

Scenic Cruising routes include: Glacier Bay, Inside Passage, Tracy Arm, College Fjord, Little Diomede Island, Prince William Sound, and Hubbard Glacier.

Seven day-”Northbound Glacier Discovery” and “Southbound Glacier discovery” cruises between Whittier, Anchorage and Vancouver aboard Nieuw Amsterdam and Noordam . Ports of call include: Ketikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

Will you be booking any of Holland America Lines’ Alaska voyages? Let us know in the comments.