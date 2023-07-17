Sarah Fabergé Named Godmother Of Seven Seas Grandeur

Sarah Fabergé, founding Member of The Fabergé Heritage Council and great-granddaughter of Peter Carl Fabergé, has been named the Godmother of Regent Seven Seas’ newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur!

On December 10, 2023, in Miami, Florida, Sarah will perform the customary duties of blessing and naming Seven Seas Grandeur, and continue the evening with a special evening with exclusive performances from Emmy and Tony Award-Winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth! Seven Seas Grandeur will embark on a 3-night Caribbean christening cruise, before returning to Miami for its maiden Caribbean season.

“As a founding member of the Fabergé Heritage Council, Sarah symbolizes the shared ethos and distinctive qualities that define our two eminent luxury brands and is therefore the ideal Godmother of our newest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “We are deeply honored to name Sarah Fabergé as Godmother, and I am delighted to welcome her to the Regent Seven Seas Cruises family.”

MORE ABOUT SARAH Fabergé

Sarah is a member of the Fabergé Heritage Council, which helps to support the Fabergé Management Team in its pursuit of excellence and exclusivity and provides guidance on Peter Carl Fabergé and his legacy.

Sarah will wear earrings and a ring designed for the upcoming Christening event.

The jewelry is made of 18k white gold and will feature blue guilloché enamel, white diamonds, and pearls.

After the event, the jewelry will be auctioned to raise money for charity in 2024.

The proceeds from this auction will be donated to the Gemfields Foundation , the charitable arm of Gemfields, which is the parent company of Fabergé.

“Today’s Fabergé looks to the ingenuity of my great-grandfather, Peter Carl Fabergé and his constant pursuit of excellence,” said Sarah Fabergé, Director of Special Projects and Founding Member of the Fabergé Heritage Council. “I am honored to be Godmother to this extraordinary new ship which, like Fabergé, has been inspired by the past and reimagined for the future, and I also look forward to hosting Regent guests onboard Seven Seas Grandeur for my exclusive Spotlight Voyage in 2024”.

Fabergé’S COLLAB WITH REGENT SEVEN SEAS

In honor of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ collaboration with Fabergé, the duo plans to include the creation of a unique and intricately crafted objet d’art named Journey in Jewels.

This extraordinary Fabergé egg will be permanently housed on the ship, becoming the centerpiece of its breathtaking multi-million-dollar art selection.

Sarah will lead an exciting Fabergé Spotlight Voyage aboard Seven Seas Grandeur, sailing on July 1, 2024.

This voyage will offer luxury travelers a chance to experience the fascinating and enchanting world of Fabergé, through small group master-class programs, unique and exclusive shore-side tours, jeweled egg demonstrations, captivating lectures, and screenings.

The 10-day cruise will commence from Rome (Civitavecchia), and explore the wonders of the Mediterranean, stopping at Salerno and Taormina (Sicily) in Italy, Valletta in Malta, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona in Spain, and Antibes and Provence (Marseille) in France, before terminating at Monte Carlo.

“Seven Seas Grandeur has been inspired by the past and stunningly reimagined for the future, exemplifying our heritage of perfection with unrivaled space, unparalleled service, epicurean perfection, and transformative experiences that begin the moment guests step aboard,” said DeMarco. “Fabergé’s storied legacy of unwavering perfection, unparalleled craftsmanship, and relentless pursuit of excellence aligns harmoniously with the core values of our own distinguished luxury brand.”