Margaritaville At Sea Commemorates “Heroes Sail Free” Program

Margaritaville at Sea is announcing an offer for U.S. service members to travel for free as part of the one-year anniversary of its “Heroes Sail Free” program!

“The unprecedented program allows us to show our support for those who support our communities every day,” said Christopher Ivy, President of Margaritaville at Sea. “We’re proud to have welcomed over 45,000 of these heroes and their friends and families to enjoy our amazing slice of paradise.”

About The “Heroes Sail Free” Program

The “Heroes Sail Free” program was created for U.S. service members, police officers, fire fighters, EMS personnel, government healthcare workers, and educators.

The program is directed through the cruise lines’ collaboration with GovX, the largest military and government ecommerce site for military and first responders.

In the program’s inaugural year, the cruise line had more than 45,000 service members and essential workers on its voyage from the Port of Palm Beach aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise .

Heroes and their guests can book this fare between July 11, 2023, and August 11, 2023, for traveling between August 15 and November 15, 2023, while the inventory is still available.

Heroes and guests can sail for as low as $49 as part of the “Heroes Sail Free” program.

This past spring, Margaritaville at Seas’ multi million-dollar dry dock renovation added new amenities and enhancements such as new dining and entertainment, which include:

Paradise Pickleball at Sea.

A dueling piano bar.

Two new live shows.

The Cheeseburger in Paradise Burger Bar.

Renovations were made to the fitness center, arcade, kid’s clubs, cabins, and to the menus at Fins Dining.

Are you a service member or essential worker that will be taking advantage of the "Heroes Sail Free" program?