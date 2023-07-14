Norwegian Cruise Line Named Exclusive Shirt Sponsor For Eastbourne Borough FC

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line was named the shirt sponsor for Eastbourne Borough FC!

Simon Leslie, Eastbourne Borough FC’s new owner and announced a ‘ground-breaking’ partnership with the U.S based Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 56-year history of breaking boundaries.

Leslie, as well as the Incoming CEO Alan Williams and new Manager Mark Beard were all present when the exciting new partnership with NCL as the exclusive shirt sponsor for the 2023 season was unveiled, as well as the newly designed kits.

“This is such an exciting time for Eastbourne Borough Football Club,” said new owner of Eastbourne Borough Football Club, Simon Leslie.

“Given my background with the travel industry, I am thrilled to partner with one of the world’s leading cruise brands, Norwegian Cruise Line, to support our vision of community and the importance of mental health awareness amongst the sports industry.”

The Exclusive Norwegian Cruise Line Shirt | Photo: Eastbourne Borough FC