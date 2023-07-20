Crystal Cruises Names Dalila Roglieri As Brand’s Head Nutritionist

Today, Crystal Cruises has named Dalila Roglieri as Head Nutritionist for the cruise line! Roglieri will help the brand enhance the fleet’s holistic and exceptional wellness experience!

“As Crystal enters this next chapter of excellence, Dalila’s wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm for wellness will help to shape a new era of exceptional experiences,” said A&K Travel Group CEO Cristina Levis. “As our Head Nutritionist across the full A&K portfolio, she will play a significant role in ensuring that our offerings align with discerning travelers’ evolving tastes and needs.

MORE ABOUT ROGLIERI

In her new role, Roglieri will collaborate with culinary teams onboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity to develop balanced menus catering to various dietary preferences and requirements.

Roglieri has an educational background in the nutritional sciences and culinary arts.

In addition to her role with Crystal Cruises, Roglieri has her practice, DaRò Wellness, located in Bari, Italy, where she specializes in dietetics, sports nutrition, and culinary nutrition.

“Crystal has provided me with the opportunity to once again share my passion for culinary nutrition with guests and chefs from around the globe,” said Roglieri. “I look forward to setting sail on this new adventure, where I hope to make an impact for all onboard.”

Join Roglieri onboard Crystal Symphony on the October 9, 2023, voyage from Athens to Dubai and the March 12, 2024, sailing from Singapore to Mumbai to learn more about wellness at sea!