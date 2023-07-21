Vote for the best… and get a chance at winning a $2,500 shopping spree!

The 24th annual Porthole Cruise and Travel Readers’ Choice Awards are here and we need your VOTE! Cast your ballot today for an entry to win by telling us everything you love about cruise travel. River or Ocean? Luxury or Adventure? Family Time or Romance? We want to know everything about your favorite cruise lines and destinations!

One lucky voter will enjoy, by video call from the comfort of their own home, a guided $2,500 shopping spree with a personal shopper onsite at one of the six beautiful Infinity Jewelry showroom locations.

All the Readers’ Choice winners in the world of cruise and travel will be announced in the December 2023 issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine, and right here at porthole.com on November 1, 2023.

Click the link below to get started, and good luck!

CLICK HERE

Who are you voting for?