A notional sweepstakes-winner is getting her $2,500 in jewelry and accessories in a concierge-guided online shopping spree at Infinity Jewelry .. all because she wanted us to know the best in the world of cruise!
July 21, 2023

Vote for the best… and get a chance at winning a $2,500 shopping spree!

The 24th annual Porthole Cruise and Travel Readers’ Choice Awards are here and we need your VOTE! Cast your ballot today for an entry to win by telling us everything you love about cruise travel. River or Ocean? Luxury or Adventure? Family Time or Romance? We want to know everything about your favorite cruise lines and destinations!

One lucky voter will enjoy, by video call from the comfort of their own home, a guided $2,500 shopping spree with a personal shopper onsite at one of the six beautiful Infinity Jewelry showroom locations. 

All the Readers’ Choice winners in the world of cruise and travel will be announced in the December 2023 issue of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine, and right here at porthole.com on November 1, 2023.

Click the link below to get started, and good luck!

Who are you voting for? 

Now in its 25th year, Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine is published bi-monthly and available worldwide through digital subscription. It offers the latest news in cruise and travel, with in-depth features on voyages, new ships, the best destinations, readers' picks, onboard cuisine, entertainment, and more!

