Holland America Line will celebrate 150th Anniversary on April 18, 2023

Holland America Line is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary on April 18, 2023. The Rotterdam VII will arrive at its namesake city, Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to celebrate with port officials and guests. The Zuiderdam will be at Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and host an evening party for Grand World Voyage guests in celebration.

The festivities will be led by Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha. Many special guests will be in attendance, such as Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands, Mayor of Rotterdam Ahmed Aboutaleb, and descendants from two families of Holland America Line’s original founders.

“Our 150th anniversary events honor our tradition while recognizing the brand we are today,” said Antorcha. “All of the festivities we have planned carry special meaning, and we’re excited to celebrate with so many individuals who have been a part of our story throughout the years, alongside our guests, team members and the people of the Netherlands.”

The 150th birthday celebrations will begin at Hotel New York, Holland America Line’s historic headquarters, when the Rotterdam VII arrives at Rotterdam. A commemorative 150th anniversary bell will be permanently displayed in the hotel. Princess Margriet will follow Holland America Line’s blessing of the bell.

An original share of the first Holland America Line stock shares will be presented to be kept in a special collection at the archives of Rotterdam. PostNL, the postal office of the Netherlands, will also unveil a 24-carat collectible 150th anniversary stamp to commemorate the special milestone.

Gala dinners will be hosted on the Rotterdam VII and Zuiderdam, and anniversary-themed parties will also be held on the other nine ships in the fleet.

Anniversary Transatlantic Voyage

Guests will celebrate the company’s birthday aboard the Rotterdam VII’s 150th Anniversary Transatlantic Crossing, which departs from New York City on April 7 and arrives at Rotterdam on April 18.

Special programming will include:

Cuisine from Holland America Line voyages as far back as the 1920s

“Throwback Happy Hour” with drinks priced as low as 75 cents

Dutch High Tea

Rijsttafel pop-up in Tamarind

Anniversary-themed trivia

Presentations by maritime historian and Holland America Line authority Bill Miller

By Lily Ogburn