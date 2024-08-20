First Look at Disney Imagination Garden aboard Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line reveals new details about the Disney Imagination Garden, one of the seven themed areas on Disney Adventure, set to sail from Singapore in 2025.

“Disney Imagination Garden is the heart and soul of the Disney Adventure, where our guests will interact with our Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories in a whole new way,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. “The size and scale of this space provided us with so many opportunities to dream big and try new things with our experiential design, creating first-of-a-kind experiences for our guests, from all-new entertainment to delicious dining and lots of magical surprises sprinkled throughout. Rooted in the rich legacy of Disney storytelling, we’re creating an area that will open doors to new adventures and encourage guests to create magic of their own.”

MORE ABOUT DISNEY IMAGINATION GARDEN

Disney Imagination Garden is a central hub inspired by 100 years of Disney storytelling, featuring colorful landscapes and beloved characters. Highlights include a three-deck-tall storybook castle, a theatrical stage, two quick-service eateries, a bar, and garden-view staterooms.

As one of seven themed areas on Disney Adventure, it includes Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Town Square, Marvel Landing, and Toy Story Place.

The garden features landscapes designed like a pop-up storybook with paper cut-outs, vibrant flowers, and topiaries enhanced by trellises and lanterns.

The Garden Stage anchors one end, and larger-than-life castle artwork dominates the other.

A promenade allows families to explore and dine, while an open lawn leads to a grand staircase for amphitheater-style seating for live entertainment.

At the top, a garden courtyard and bar are surrounded by storybook-style trees and animal motifs, with a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Mouse topiary serving as a centerpiece.

Families in Garden View staterooms can enjoy a verandah with garden views.

All-Day Entertainment

Families can enjoy a variety of high-energy shows, character appearances, and surprises at the Garden Stage.

One highlight is Avengers Assemble!, showcasing Deadpool in his Disney Cruise Line debut. This action-packed performance features thrilling stunts and special effects as Marvel Super Heroes and Villains battle at sea, including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther, The Scarlet Witch, Ms. Marvel, Loki, Red Skull, Taskmaster, and more.

Stay tuned for more information about additional shows and entertainment offerings at the Garden Stage!

DINING EXPERIENCES

Disney Imagination Garden will feature two quick-service eateries in the cruise fare, inspired by “The Jungle Book” and “Moana.” Both locations will offer immersive dining experiences with indoor and outdoor seating, where guests can enjoy views of the Garden Stage entertainment.

Mowgli’s Eatery will serve Indian cuisine, featuring vegetarian and regional dishes with a Disney twist. Drawing inspiration from Mowgli’s journey, the eatery will incorporate early concept art and authentic design elements from the film.

Gramma Tala’s Kitchen will celebrate the vibrant atmosphere of “Moana,” with decor reflecting the Pacific Islands. The menu will highlight the diverse flavors of the Pacific and Asia, enhanced by artistic elements from the film’s backgrounds.

DISNEY ADVENTURE ITINERARY

In 2025, Disney Adventure will sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre in Singapore for at least five years in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board. The ship will offer families three- and four-night voyages packed with entertainment and memorable experiences.

Guests can choose from staterooms with ocean and promenade views or concierge accommodations. These concierge rooms provide access to a private lounge, an expansive sundeck with pools and whirlpools, shopping venues, and premium spa and fitness facilities.

Will you be sailing aboard Disney Adventure? Let us know in the comments!