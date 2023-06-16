Father’s Day Five

JUST AS FATHER KNOWS BEST, HE ALSO deserves the best. Rather than going with the same old standbys, let cruise magic add a little extra to your Father’s Day gift.

Father’s Day is only a few shopping days away, but planning your present couldn’t be easier. Take the stereotypical dad-gift, add a bit of creative cruise thinking, and voila! — you make the Father’s Day memory of a lifetime! And the best part? Dad can’t cruise alone, so you can totally get in on the fun as well. Isn’t he always saying it’s better to give than to receive? Here’s how to upgrade each dad-egory:

SPORT: 18 Holes at St Andrews Links (Fife, Scotland)

Home sweet home! Golfers of all skill sets will appreciate the opportunity to take some swings at St Andrews Links, considered the home of golfing for more than 600 years. Part pilgrimage and part pure sport at its finest, a day at the Links is unlike any other spoiled walk, just as cruising along Scotland’s eastern coast is equally unrivaled.

WARDROBE: The Suashish Necktie

Dad probably already has a tie with portholes on it, so go with what would normally be considered a girl’s best friend and splurge on this 77-carat, 271-diamond-strong, pure silk necktie that also boasts 150 grams of gold and is conveniently priced just north of $200,000. A collaboration between India-based designer Satya Paul and diamond-manufacturer Suashish, this tie would look perfect on the top deck while cruising Mumbai… as well as the bottom shelf of a fireproof safe.

FOOD: The Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum (Osaka, Japan)

Inside the cup at the Ramen Museum. Photo: chee.hong

Grandparents can clue you into your father’s upbringing and mothers can regale you with stories about domesticating that wild child years later, but no one loves talking about those in-between, bachelor glory days quite like a father. Pretend you were listening by cruising him to a museum devoted to his favorite food of that era: the super-cheap ramen noodle! Learn about the history and technique, then create your own special cup noodle! Nostalgia never tasted so delicious!

BEVERAGE: Beer Cruises

Many lines are leaning into the beer renaissance that today’s fathers are fortunate enough to be living through, with themed cruises that visit far-flung breweries, offer expert lectures, and, most importantly, sample the goods. Maybe it’s AmaWaterways sampling pilsners in Pilzen, or maybe it’s the RedFrog Pub & Brewery aboard Carnival Vista. Pinpoint Papa’s preferred potent potable, connect corresponding cruises, then cheers to beers!

GROOMING: Beard It Up

There are a few ways to face up to fatherly facial hair. For the “haves,” the annual Outlaw Country Cruise features a “Best Beard” contest in between live acts ranging from Mojo Nixon to Steve Earle. For the “have nots,” the razor-sharp facial pampering at Hook’s Barbery on Disney Wish includes a speakeasy bar along with the shave and a haircut.

And for when you’re not out on a cruise, there are plenty of shaving subscription boxes out there. Or, best of all, there’s always a subscription to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine discounted for Father’s day, for all the cruise inspo a dad could dream of!