Paul Gauguin Cruises’ 2025 Voyages Open For Sale

Today, Paul Gauguin Cruises has opened bookings for the brand’s 2025 voyages! Come explore 26 different voyages on six unique itineraries throughout Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific!

“With more unique itineraries to more boutique ports of call than any other luxury line in the region, Paul Gauguin Cruises is unmatched in revealing Polynesia with artful authenticity and all-inclusive luxury,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (parent company of the line). “Our 2025 sailing schedule aboard the enchanting m/s Paul Gauguin affords overnight stays on every itinerary, inviting discerning travelers to enjoy an ‘overwater bungalow’ that sails from one iconic destination to another in carefree luxury.”

NEW ITINERARIES COMING IN 2025

10-night More Tuamotus & Society Islands

The cruise line’s first overnight stay in Fakarava, Tuamotu Archipelago – a UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve renowned for its marine habitat.

Stay overnight in Bora Bora and Papeete, Society Islands, and visit Rangiroa, Tuamotu Archipelago; Moorea, Huahine, Raiatea, and Motu Mahana (Taha’a), Society Islands.

10 nights / Three overnights

Tahiti, Society Islands; Fakarava (overnight) and Rangiroa, Tuamotus; Huahine, Bora Bora (overnight), Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands

Tahiti & the Society Islands

7 nights / Three overnights

Tahiti, Huahine, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Bora Bora (overnight), Moorea (overnight), and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands

More Society Islands & Tahiti Seven nights / Two overnights

Tahiti, Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Bora Bora (overnight), Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands

Cook Islands & Society Islands

11 nights / Three overnights

Tahiti and Huahine, Society Islands; Aitutaki and Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Bora Bora (overnight), Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea (overnight), and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands

Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands

14 nights / One overnight

Tahiti, Society Islands; Fakarava, Tuamotus; Fatu Hiva, Hiva Oa, Tahuata, and Nuku Hiva, Marquesas; Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight); Society Islands

Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands (or reverse)

14 nights / One overnight

Tahiti, Moorea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, and Bora Bora (overnight), Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; International Date Line Crossing; Vava’u, Tonga; Savusavu, Suva, Beqa Island, and Lautoka, Fiji

