Paul Gauguin Cruises’ 2025 Voyages Open For Sale
Today, Paul Gauguin Cruises has opened bookings for the brand’s 2025 voyages! Come explore 26 different voyages on six unique itineraries throughout Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific!
“With more unique itineraries to more boutique ports of call than any other luxury line in the region, Paul Gauguin Cruises is unmatched in revealing Polynesia with artful authenticity and all-inclusive luxury,” said Navin Sawhney, CEO Americas for Paul Gauguin Cruises and PONANT (parent company of the line). “Our 2025 sailing schedule aboard the enchanting m/s Paul Gauguin affords overnight stays on every itinerary, inviting discerning travelers to enjoy an ‘overwater bungalow’ that sails from one iconic destination to another in carefree luxury.”
NEW ITINERARIES COMING IN 2025
10-night More Tuamotus & Society Islands
- The cruise line’s first overnight stay in Fakarava, Tuamotu Archipelago – a UNESCO-listed Biosphere Reserve renowned for its marine habitat.
- Stay overnight in Bora Bora and Papeete, Society Islands, and visit Rangiroa, Tuamotu Archipelago; Moorea, Huahine, Raiatea, and Motu Mahana (Taha’a), Society Islands.
New! More Tuamotus & Society Islands
- 10 nights / Three overnights
- Tahiti, Society Islands; Fakarava (overnight) and Rangiroa, Tuamotus; Huahine, Bora Bora (overnight), Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands
Tahiti & the Society Islands
- 7 nights / Three overnights
- Tahiti, Huahine, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Bora Bora (overnight), Moorea (overnight), and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands
More Society Islands & Tahiti Seven nights / Two overnights
- Tahiti, Huahine, Raiatea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Bora Bora (overnight), Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands
Cook Islands & Society Islands
- 11 nights / Three overnights
- Tahiti and Huahine, Society Islands; Aitutaki and Rarotonga, Cook Islands; Bora Bora (overnight), Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea (overnight), and Tahiti (overnight), Society Islands
Marquesas, Tuamotus & Society Islands
- 14 nights / One overnight
- Tahiti, Society Islands; Fakarava, Tuamotus; Fatu Hiva, Hiva Oa, Tahuata, and Nuku Hiva, Marquesas; Huahine, Bora Bora, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, Moorea, and Tahiti (overnight); Society Islands
Fiji, Tonga, Cook & Society Islands (or reverse)
- 14 nights / One overnight
- Tahiti, Moorea, Motu Mahana/Taha’a, and Bora Bora (overnight), Society Islands; Aitutaki, Cook Islands; International Date Line Crossing; Vava’u, Tonga; Savusavu, Suva, Beqa Island, and Lautoka, Fiji
Will you be sailing with Paul Gauguin Cruises in 2025? Let us know in the comments!