Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic And FOOD & WINE Unveil Wine-Focused Sailings On Columbia And Snake Rivers

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, the industry leader in remote expedition travel, is collaborating with FOOD & WINE for a new set of culinary expeditions!

During the immersive eight-day Columbia and Snake Rivers Journey, presented by FOOD & WINE, enthusiasts of fine wines and delectable cuisine will be able to join aboard National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion. As they cruise along the picturesque Columbia and Snake Rivers in the Pacific Northwest, guests will be treated to a multifaceted experience. They will delve into the area’s captivating history, bountiful harvests, and stunning landscapes while savoring the region’s culinary delights and sampling its world-renowned wines.

“The bountiful diversity in the Columbia and Snake Rivers region is every chef’s dream! With the opportunity to source fresh ingredients directly from farmers along the way, this new itinerary perfectly captures the best culinary delicacies of the region,” said Vice President of Hotel Operations at Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic, Ana Esteves. “The immensity of the canyons and gorges with miles of wheat fields and grains paired with the most stunning orchards in central Washington, the fresh wild-caught seafood of the coast, and the lush Oregon forests where our partners forage mushrooms, all make this one of my favorite culinary itineraries and a place on Earth that every food lover should visit.”

Guests not out on excursions will enjoy a selection of locally-inspired menus curated with ingredients sourced from within 250 miles of the itinerary’s destination. In addition, a wine list curated by Esteves in collaboration with FOOD & WINE’s Executive Wine Editor Ray Isle, featuring more than 40 regional bottles, will be available along with nightly onboard wine tastings.

“The expedition follows the Columbia River through some of the Pacific Northwest’s most beautiful wine—Oregon and Washington regions like the Columbia Gorge, Walla Walla, and others,” said Isle. “It’s been an adventure in itself choosing the wines for this series of exclusive expeditions and being able to taste them while in the heart of the landscape they come from should be an extraordinary experience for anyone on the trip.”

Designed for agility, dependability, and an intimate atmosphere, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion stand out with their modest size and remarkable capabilities. With a limited capacity of only 31 outside cabins and suites, these vessels were specifically constructed and meticulously planned to maneuver through narrow and shallow waterways. This unique feature enables guests to explore more remote and inaccessible destinations, surpassing the boundaries of larger ships.

Embarking from Portland, Oregon, on March 31, 2024, the highly anticipated inaugural expedition, known as the Columbia and Snake Rivers Journey, Presented by FOOD & WINE, will commence its voyage aboard the esteemed National Geographic Sea Bird. This remarkable journey will feature the presence of Isle, a distinguished special guest, as well as additional captivating programming that will be unveiled soon.

By Ethan Leckie