Virgin Voyages Unveils “A Virgin Celebration Voyage”

Virgin Voyages is celebrating the first season of their newest ship, The Resilient Lady, with a brand-new excursion: A Virgin Celebration Voyage. Sir Richard Branson has been charting the road for more than 50 years while creating one of the world’s most renowned businesses.

On August 27, 2023, “A Virgin Celebration Cruise” will set sail from Athens and is expected to be the summer’s grand finale party, allowing cruisers access to Virgin company executives and influential founding members from throughout the brand, including Sir Richard Branson.

“When we launched our Sailing Club last year, we knew we wanted to offer a unique loyalty program that provided sailors with irresistible benefits and exclusive access to special brand moments,” said Tom McAplin, CEO, Virgin Voyages. “A Virgin Celebration Voyage is a great example of this and benefits not only our Virgin following but our incredible Sailing Club members. It’s an exciting time to be a real brand loyalist.”

This specifically tailored journey will be unlike anything the brand has ever promoted. This journey will go down in Virgin Voyages’ brand history and in the hearts of the cruisers who join the ride, thanks to exceptional performances, intimate conversations, culinary adventures, and unforgettable encounters. This epic experience will shatter all stuffy corporate barriers and provide a transparent insight into one of the most innovative, recognizable, and revered businesses ever by bringing to life an authentic, behind-the-scenes peek into Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Voyages offers a 30% discount on the cruise fare to loyalists and Sailing Club members through their Red Hot Savings Offer, which includes a range of thrilling surprises waiting onboard.

For more information or to reserve your spot on “A Virgin Celebration Voyage” this August, visit www.virginvoyages.com.

By Danielle Morris