Liv Cooke Sets New World Record Aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas

In an exciting start to a year of record-breaking bookings, Royal Caribbean International collaborates with Liv Cooke, the world champion of freestyle football, for an extraordinary world record endeavor on Symphony of the Seas. With the AquaTheater as a backdrop, Liv Cooke accomplishes an impressive feat, landing an astonishing 76 alternating crossovers in just 30 seconds. This achievement breaks the existing record for the “Most Sit-down Alternating Crossovers with a Football in 30 seconds (female).”

This achievement becomes Cooke’s seventh world record, and her first completed onboard a cruise ship. As an ambassador and social media personality for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), Cooke is known for showcasing her skills as a freestyle footballer, with her videos racking up hundreds of millions of views.

“Symphony of the Seas was incredible, and there’s so much to do, so I couldn’t think of a more unique place to achieve my latest record,” said Cooke. “I’m always pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and trying new things, so I’m hyped to have completed this challenge! When you’re on a ship like this or on holiday and have access to activities you normally don’t, give it a go!”

In order to have a unique experience onboard, Cooke is motivating passengers aboard to challenge themselves and try something different. The inspiration for this came from a survey that was recently conducted by Royal Caribbean. Findings from the survey revealed that 64 percent of individuals from the UK feel more adventurous when trying novel experiences while on vacation. 44 percent of respondents indicated that they seek out new encounters while traveling. The top five personal travel aspirations for this year include:

Exploring a new country (29%)

Indulging in new and exotic cuisines (28%)

Enhancing physical fitness (23%)

Immersing oneself in a new culture or language (22%)

Attending a captivating theater performance (22%)

Ben Bouldin, Vice President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa for Royal Caribbean International, expressed his delight at hosting Liv Cooke’s recent and successful world record attempt stating, “As a cruise line known for introducing many firsts in the vacation industry, it was an honour to host Liv Cooke for her most recent and successful world record attempt. We know our guests and the British public are just as excited about breaking their own personal records on holiday, and there are many ways they can do that with Royal Caribbean. Whether it’s managing to stand up on the FlowRider, taking on the Ultimate Abyss or trying a new sport, there are experiences for every type of adventurer.”

Royal Caribbean has an array of exciting “firsts” in store for travelers this year. Some of the highlights include:

FlowRider: Guests can ride the waves while surrounded by breathtaking ocean views on the surf simulators available on various ships such as Anthem and Odyssey of the Seas .

Zipline: Thrill-seekers can soar high above the signature Boardwalk on multiple ships like Symphony and Wonder of the Seas .

The Ultimate Abyss: Holidaymakers can take a thrilling plunge down this 10-story high test of courage found on ships like Allure , Symphony , and Wonder of the Seas .

RipCord by iFly: Onboard multiple ships, including Anthem and Odyssey , adventurers can experience the exhilaration of freefall with the world’s first skydiving experience at sea, all without leaving the deck.

North Star: Holding the esteemed Guinness World Records title for the tallest observation deck on a cruise ship, this all-glass observation capsule extends 91 meters (300 feet) above sea level, providing unmatched 360-degree ocean views and breathtaking shores. North Star can be enjoyed on multiple ships, including Anthem and Odyssey .

What do you think of Liv Cooke’s newest world record? Let us know in the comments!

By Ethan Leckie