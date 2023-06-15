Princess Cruises Reveals Family Experiences Aboard Sun Princess

Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess will bring the family fun in 2024! Today, the cruise line shared information on the ship’s Park19, a space for all generations to engage and try new activities together.

“Park19 as the name suggests is a new space created for all our guests, including activities to bring together multi-generational travel families in a location with spectacular views and fun outdoor activities for all,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “The new area was tailored based on guest feedback for more family and group activities spaces.”

MORE ABOUT PARK19

Park19 is located on decks 19, 20, and 21 of Sun Princess.

Park19 features nine engaging activities for the entire family to enjoy.

The engaging activities include:

Sea Breeze: Hang glide on the first Rollglider on a cruise ship! Guests can enjoy panoramic views of the ocean and breathtaking ports of call while feeling the rush of the wind through their hair. Guests are seated and harnessed for the entire adventure.

Coastal Climb: Go from decks 19 to 20 through obstacles. Once you have reached the top, enjoy the video before sliding back down to the bottom.

The Lookout: An open-air observation deck to take in stunning 360º views from the highest points of the ship.

The Net: Come to deck 19 and get harnessed in for the adventure of a lifetime! Trek across unstable bridges, a z-shaped balance beam, and climb cargo nets. Can you handle the heat?

Infinite Horizon: For those who love heights, leaning tilt walls cantilevered over the ship’s side allow guests to peer out from deck 19 and look down to deck nine and beyond.

Hammock Area: Relax and hang out with family and friends on the hammocks in the sun.

Splash Zone: A splash area with pop jets is the most refreshing and relaxing space to chill.

Recreational Court: From ping pong, shuffleboard, Xponential Fitness classes, and morning meditation, a rotation of sports and wellness options will be offered to guests in this multifunction sports court.

Jogging Track: An open-air track for guests to walk, jog or run.

“These expanded offerings give younger cruisers plenty to explore and enjoy aboard Sun Princess, creating an even more family-friendly experience with something for everyone regardless of age,” Padgett added.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Transatlantic, and Europe are currently on sale. Head to the Princess Cruises site to learn more.