Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Carnival Venezia

Last night, Carnival Cruise Line celebrated the welcome event of its newest ship, Carnival Venezia with a ceremony in New York!

The ship was blessed by Carnival Venezia’s godfather and television personality Jay Leno. Leno also performed a special comedy show exclusively for Carnival Cruise Line’s event guests.

“By highlighting his own Italian heritage, Jay is helping us celebrate the Italian theming guests will experience when they cruise on this beautiful ship,” said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line. “We’ve heard great reviews from guests who sailed on the ship’s transatlantic crossing, and now I am so happy to welcome our first guests joining us from New York to enjoy what’s in store for them.”

FESTIVITY HIGHLIGHTS

This morning, Duffy welcomed guests aboard Carnival Venezia alongside Captain Claudio Cupisti.

The first guests to board the ship joined Duffy and Captain Claudio Cupisti for the ceremonial ribbon cutting.

Guests then departed from New York and will be traveling on a four-day sailing with a visit to Bermuda.

This summer, She will sail four-, five- six- and eight-day sailings to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and ports in Canada and New England, including Saint John’s and Halifax.

After summer, Carnival Venezia will begin a new itinerary on September 29, 2023, alternating between eight- to 12-day cruises to the Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean, and The Bahamas.

Will you be sailing aboard Carnival Venezia? Let us know in the comments!