The Cruise Division of MSC Group has released details about the next steps of its shore power plan. MSC Cruises’ ships will have the ability to plug into shoreside electricity grids at 15 ports in 2024 and 2026! Having shoreside electricity facilities deepens the cruise lines’ dedication to reduce emissions and further its goal of decarbonization.

The 2024-2026 shore power plan consists of 16 ports and at least five Italian ports, which include: Miami, Barcelona, Valencia, Spain, Stavanger and Nordfjordeid, Norway as well as Copenghagen, Denmark, Marseille, France, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Valletta, Malta and Stockholm, Sweden.

“Shore power is an important factor in our journey toward net zero greenhouse gas emissions,” said Linden Coppell, VP of Sustainability & ESG of MSC Cruises. “All of our newbuilds since 2017 are equipped with the ability to plug into local power grids and we are rolling retrofits on the other vessels in our fleet.”

MSC Groups’ Cruise Division intends for the fleet to take advantage of shore power facilities as well as all other facilities once they become available. The use of a shore power facility removes the need of a ship to keep its engine running and reduces port emissions immensely.

RELATED: MSC GROUP ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF CRUISE DIVISION’S SHORE POWER PLAN

MSC Cruises’ vessels have used shore power successfully in the ports in Southampton, UK and the ports of Kristiansand, Norway since February 2023. Later this summer, MSC Cruises will test the shore power facilities at the Norwegian port of Haugesund. Their tests in Europe are also scheduled at Bergen and Alesund in Norway, as well as in Warnemunde, Germany.

The ability to use shore power facilities has been ensured on all MSC Cruises’ ships since 2017. With retrofits completed on all vessels, 67 percent of MSC Cruises’ ship capacity is equipped with this technology.

All of MSC Cruises’ Explora Journey’s ships will include the ability to use shore power facilities. Explora I, is the first ship that will use a shore power facility July 17,2023.

What are your thoughts on MSC Cruises’ shore power plan? Let us know in the comments.