Explora Journeys Launches Ocean Wellness Retreats on Explora I & II

Explora Journeys, the MSC Group’s luxury ocean travel brand, introduces Ocean Wellness Retreats—one-day wellbeing programs on Grand Journeys aboard Explora I and Explora II. The retreats feature surya shakti and pranayama yoga, sound healing, gong baths, and guided reflection to promote calm and emotional balance. Guests may attend multiple sessions during their voyage.

“Our Ocean Wellness Retreats exemplify how travel can nurture the mind, body and soul,” said Julanda Marais, Head of Ocean Wellness Explora Journeys. “These retreats invite guests to slow down and reconnect – within themselves, and with the vast, calming energy of the sea.”

Available voyages:

EXPLORA I: October 18 – November 12, 2025 | Fusina (Venice) to Miami

EXPLORA II: November 11 – November 22, 2025 | Barcelona to Bridgetown

Pricing per guest:

1 Day – EUR 199

2 Days – EUR 358

3 Days – EUR 508

4 Days – EUR 636

5 Days – EUR 746

6 Days – EUR 835

Includes guided program, yoga tote, lavender eye pillow, wellness booklet, and turndown amenity.

Will you be exploring the wellness retreats? Let us know in the comments!