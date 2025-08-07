Cruise NewsFeatured

Explora Journeys Launches Ocean Wellness Retreats on Explora I & II

by Julie Bouchner
Explora Journeys, the MSC Group’s luxury ocean travel brand, introduces Ocean Wellness Retreats—one-day wellbeing programs on Grand Journeys aboard Explora I and Explora II. The retreats feature surya shakti and pranayama yoga, sound healing, gong baths, and guided reflection to promote calm and emotional balance. Guests may attend multiple sessions during their voyage.

“Our Ocean Wellness Retreats exemplify how travel can nurture the mind, body and soul,” said Julanda Marais, Head of Ocean Wellness Explora Journeys. “These retreats invite guests to slow down and reconnect – within themselves, and with the vast, calming energy of the sea.”

Available voyages:

  • EXPLORA I: October 18 – November 12, 2025 | Fusina (Venice) to Miami

  • EXPLORA II: November 11 – November 22, 2025 | Barcelona to Bridgetown

Pricing per guest:
1 Day – EUR 199
2 Days – EUR 358
3 Days – EUR 508
4 Days – EUR 636
5 Days – EUR 746
6 Days – EUR 835

Includes guided program, yoga tote, lavender eye pillow, wellness booklet, and turndown amenity.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

