Disney Cruise Line Reveals New Details on Disney Destiny

Exciting cruise experiences are coming with Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line’s new heroes—and villain-themed ship, which will launch in late 2025 from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

MORE ABOUT DISNEY DESTINY

Disney Destiny will be powered by liquefied natural gas.

Disney Destiny will explore the contrast between light and dark in classic Disney stories.

The ship will feature themed venues and entertainment inspired by Disney, Pixar, and Marvel characters, including a dining experience based on “The Lion King,” a confectionery themed around “The Incredibles,” and specially designed staterooms and concierge accommodations.

“For the Disney Destiny, we will introduce brand-new cruise experiences inspired by the legends and legacies of some of Disney’s most iconic heroes and villains,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “From the dining rooms to the staterooms and everywhere in between, guests aboard our new ship will be surrounded by extraordinary storytelling paired with the signature service and family-fun adventures that are hallmarks of a Disney Cruise vacation.”

NEW DINING EXPERIENCES

Experience “The Lion King” at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a unique dining event celebrating the film’s music. The savanna-themed venue features changing lighting and views from sunrises to sunsets. Live musicians and storytellers perform in the center, presenting favorites like “Circle of Life” and “Hakuna Matata,” along with a mash-up of “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” and “Be Prepared.” The curated menu complements the music, celebrating family and Simba’s journey.

Two casual walk-up cafes are located off the Grand Hall. They offer a selection of coffee, tea, specialty beverages, and snacks:

Café Megara honors the witty heroine from Disney’s “Hercules” with a “Greco disco” design featuring lightning bolts, clouds of Mount Olympus, and vases representing the Muses.

Café Merida draws inspiration from Pixar’s “Brave,” showcasing a Celtic design that reflects her Scottish Highlands heritage. Highlights include a tapestry from a mounted bow and glowing lights that pay tribute to the will-o’-the-wisps.

Edna Mode’s lab from Pixar’s “The Incredibles” transforms into a unique confectionery at Edna Á La Mode Sweets aboard Disney Destiny.

Inspired by the “Auntie Edna” short film, the lab’s modern sewing equipment becomes sweet-making tools to entertain Jack-Jack, the unpredictable super baby. Guests can enjoy a selection of handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies, and specialty treats, all set among bolts of fabric, costume models, and sculptures of Edna and Jack-Jack—one working hard, the other craving “num nums.”

STATEROOM BREAKDOWN

Custom artwork showcasing beloved Disney characters in each stateroom.

Spacious staterooms designed for families with a split-bath concept and connecting doors available.

Concierge guests enjoy premium service and exclusive access to amenities.

Concierge staterooms and suites themed around Disney Animation’s “Fantasia.”

Seven oceanview rooms above the bridge with floor-to-ceiling views and Pixar’s “The Incredibles” iconography.

Four Grand Hero Suites inspired by Disney Animation’s “Hercules.”

IncrediSuites that showcase a sleek mid-century aesthetic inspired by “The Incredibles.”

Learn more about Disney Destiny on the Disney Cruise Line website today! Will you be sailing on this new ship? Let us know in the comments!