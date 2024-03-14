Cunard Shares Queen Anne’s Onboard Activities

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, will offer guests the opportunity to play Pickleball and practice archery on its top deck.

The cruise line’s partnership with Archery GB brings world-class athletes and coaches onboard, giving guests the chance to learn archery basics from accredited instructors. Queen Anne will serve as an official Archery GB activity center where passengers can receive coaching, participate in friendly competitions, and get introduced to the sport in a social setting.

“Whether it’s pickleball, archery, or world-class shows and lectures, Cunard is committed to providing guests with a wealth of activities to choose from whatever mood or interest may take them,” said Katie McAlister, President of Cunard. “Our onboard entertainment has always been at the heart of what we do, and we look forward to Queen Anne continuing this trend in the future.”

MORE ABOUT THE DECK GAMES

The Sky Bar and Observation Deck on Queen Anne will offer panoramic views and a range of activities.

Golfers can practice on the putting green and driving range while taking in the ocean or port views.

Deck quoits and shuffleboard courts are available for guests to play while enjoying the ocean views.

