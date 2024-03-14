Scenic Launches New “Tastes of Discovery” Culinary Voyages with Acclaimed Chefs

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Launches “Tastes of Discovery” Series with Exquisite Culinary Experiences.

Embark on a culinary journey along Australia’s Kimberley coastline and South America’s east coast with Scenic’s Tastes of Discovery Series. Featuring interactive cooking demonstrations, meet and greets with renowned chefs, and bespoke dining experiences, this series offers a unique exploration of local flavors.

Join world-renowned chefs, including Chef Tom Goetter, Chef Dale MacKay, and Chef Gabri Rodriguez, as they bring their culinary expertise and cultural flair to this exclusive program. From welcome cocktail parties to cooking challenges and immersive dining events, the Tastes of Discovery Series promises a memorable culinary adventure.

“I am honored to kick off this Tastes of Discovery Series with incredible chefs that I am lucky to call friends,” said Chef Tom Goetter. “Chef Dale has had the privilege of working with masters like Gordon Ramsay and Daniel Boulud, culminating in his triumph on the first season of Top Chef Canada. Known for his victory on Top Chef Mexico, Chef Gabri is an inspiration, having ascended from a dishwasher at the acclaimed Pujol to the force he is now. Together, we will curate exclusive menus and an immersive experience that will leave guests satiated, yet hungry for more.”

The Tastes of Discovery Series itineraries

11-day “Tastes of Discovery: Uncover the Kimberley Coastline” voyage on Scenic Eclipse II departing on May 20, 2024. Explore Australia’s wilderness and indulge in regional dishes crafted by Chef Dale MacKay.

12-day “Tastes of Discovery: Rhythms of the Brazilian Coastline” voyage on Scenic Eclipse departing on November 16, 2024. Experience Brazil and Uruguay’s flavors with Chef Gabri Rodriguez before ending in Buenos Aires.

Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II are the world’s first Discovery Yachts, offering luxury exploration from polar to tropical destinations with custom-built submarines, helicopters, and the highest ice class rating for passenger ships.

Embark on a culinary adventure with Scenic Cruises & Luxury Tours, which blends gastronomic exploration with modern luxury. Visit the Scenic website to learn more.