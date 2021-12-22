Cruisers Are Choosing the Biltmore for their Pre-Cruise Stay in Miami

95 years is an impressive amount of time. For the Biltmore Hotel Miami-Coral Gables, it’s all part of their history. Located in gorgeous Coral Gables, Florida, just minutes from PortMiami, the Biltmore is one of the most popular hotels for pre-and-post cruise stays and it’s easy to see why. The resort boasts an 18-hole golf course designed by famed course architect Donald Ross, a focus on fine dining and some of the most beautiful grounds in South Florida. For cruisers leaving from PortMiami, there’s no better place to get into vacation mode!

Since it first opened in 1926, the hotel has played host to all manner of world leader and celebrity. The 271-room resort is even a National Historic Landmark with stunning Mediterranean architecture with Italian, Moorish and Spanish influences. Elegant rooms, impeccable service and gorgeous scenery makes the Biltmore a top pick for cruisers!

Dining at The Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables

When staying at the Biltmore, dining is a key part of the experience. Fontana is the the hotel’s courtyard restaurant and serves Italian-inspired cuisine punctuated with local and seasonal ingredients with a robust wine list to match. Guests also enjoy poolside dining at Cascade, after-round meals at the 19th Hole and of course, Sunday brunch.

The Biltmore Golf Course

Designed by Donald Ross and annually named in Golf Digest Editor’s Choice Awards, the 18-hole, 71-par course was updated in 2018 to keep up with the modern game. Top players can challenge themselves with the full 7,112-yards while others will enjoy the fast Tif-Eagle Bermuda greens and perfectly manicured fairways sitting beneath towering banyan trees. The course is frequented by celebrities and pro golfers alike, pro baseball hall of famer Babe Ruth even played a round!

The Spa

The Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables is also home to a full service, 12,000 square-foot spa facility offering wellness classes in addition to the fitness center. After a long day exploring Miami, get refreshed and rejuvenated in the eucalyptus infused steam room or the Himalayan salt sauna. Wether you’re trying to look your best or just need some “me” time, the spa at the Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables.

Pre-or-Post Cruise at the Biltmore

When you head to Miami for your cruise vacation, why would you wait to get on the ship before fully enjoying vacation mode? The Biltmore Miami-Coral Gables is just down the road from port and has everything you need to enjoy your pre-or-post cruise stay!