As August begins, P&O Cruises has announced a special offer of double on board spending on select voyages to Spain, Portugal, and the Canary islands when booked by September 4, 2023.

The deal is available on Select Price bookings made on voyages of 12 nights or more. Additional on board spending funds can be used with different experiences such as dining in specialty restaurants, spa treatments, and shore excursions.

Featured Itinerary

Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands, a 14-night voyage from $1,315 per person with $702 on board spending funds.

14-night voyage on Iona from $1,315 per person in accordance with a sea view cabin. The vessel departs from Southampton, United Kingdom on March 16, 2024, the price includes full-board meals, entertainment, and childrens’ clubs.

Upon returning to Southampton, the ports of call will be Madeira, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, Arrecife de Lanzarote, Cadiz, and Lisbon.

