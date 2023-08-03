PONANT’s Le Commandant Charcot To Sail Through St Lawrence River Winter 2025

From January to February 2025, PONANT will offer four voyages aboard the cruise lines ship, Le Commandant Charcot through Canada’s St. Lawrence River.

MORE ABOUT THE EXPEDITIONS

The 13-day expeditions will combine sub-zero adventuring such as kayaking, ice-fishing, dog sledding, and skijoring and more!

– British photographers Sue Flood and Ian Dawson will be on the expeditions, sharing stories from their travels and snapping photos of the wildlife and landscapes.

– On the January 17 and February 10 itineraries, guests will depart from Saint Pierre Island. Le Commandant Charcot will head west to Sydney, Nova Scotia,then on to the Magdalen Islands. From there the ship will sail through the Gaspé. The expedition ends in Quebec City.

– The ship will then make the return journey from Quebec City to Saint Pierre Island on the January 29 and February 22 departures.

For more information on the voyages, please visit the PONANT website!