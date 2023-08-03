Norwegian Cruise Line Delivers Norwegian Viva

Today, Norwegian Cruise Line took delivery of Norwegian Viva, the second ship in the cruise line’s Prima Class!

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

Norwegian Cruise Line and Fincantieri executives and team members were present to celebrate the delivery of Norwegian Viva in Marghera, Italy. The event marks the arrival of the second of six ships in the Prima Class set to debut through 2028.

“Ships as stellar as those of the Prima Class are only possible in collaboration with an incredible shipyard like Fincantieri,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Delivery marks an important milestone for Norwegian Viva, and we are beyond excited to bring this spectacular ship to life as we welcome guests aboard next week.”

MORE ABOUT NORWEGIAN VIVA

The ship will have many of the favorites that are home to the Prima Class.

Norwegian Viva will showcase the at sea production of “Beetlejuice.”

Press Your Luck Live, offering audience members a chance to participate in the classic game and win prizes.

Norwegian Viva will feature The Concourse, an outdoor sculpture garden in Ocean Boulevard, the wrap-around boardwalk bringing guests closer to the water than ever before.

A new art addition will be included at Metropolitan Bar, the ship’s exclusive sustainable cocktail bar.

“Norwegian Viva is a testament to our wonderful partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line,” said Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri. “We are proud to play a role in the innovative Prima Class and look forward to continuing our partnership for years to come with the next four highly anticipated Prima Class ships.”

After her maiden voyage on August 10, 2023, Norwegian Viva will sail a series of Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, before her official Christening ceremony in Miami on November 28, 2023. The ship will homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico for a season of Caribbean voyages from December 2023 through March 2024 with calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.

For more information about Norwegian Viva head to the Norwegian Cruise Line website!