Holland America Line Shares ‘Have it All Early Booking Bonus’ For 2024

Holland America Line is offering an “Have it All Early Booking Bonus” for its 2024 cruises to Europe, Alaska, and Canada/New England!

PROMOTION DETAILS

– The promotion includes upgraded beverage and Wi-Fi packages, crew appreciation, prepaid gratuities, shore excursions and specialty dining at a low-fare guarantee.

– The promotion must be booked by September 30, 2023.

– Guests can enjoy unique itineraries, such as a 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary and cruises that cover the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, and Norway.

– The Canada and New England season features 29 sailings with ports of call showcasing the region’s rich maritime history, natural beauty, and delicious seafood.

Cruise fares start at $1,164 per person, double occupancy.

Head to the Holland America Line website for more information.

Are you going to take advantage of this HAL promotion? Let us know in the comments!