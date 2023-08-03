American Queen Goes Short And Sweet

American Queen Voyages has announced a set of 5- and 6-day voyages starting in February 2024 aboard American Countess. The itineraries are designed to make trips into the beautiful, historic Lower Mississippi River easier to arrange for those with busy schedules.

“We are delighted to offer our guests the opportunity to visit some of their favorite destinations while giving them greater flexibility in their travel plans,” said Cindy D’Aoust, president, American Queen Voyages. “For new cruisers, our shorter voyages provide an introduction to river cruising, and gives them a taste of all there is to explore without having to take too much time away.”

RELATED: AQV ANNOUNCES “TREAT THEM LIKE ROYALTY” CAMPAIGN

The line has traditionally offered cruises of nine days or longer. The new voyages offer the same iconic ports of call in a more condensed time frame.

The new sailings are all round trips from New Orleans, with American Countess calling on ports rich in Southern culture, including St. Francisville and the line’s exclusive port, Nottoway, Louisiana.

The 5- and 6-day sailings are open for booking now, with prices starting at $2,399 per guest. With the line’s current Great Ameri-Cation Sale, these bookings can come with a free category stateroom or suite upgrade, savings of up to $4,000, and a $200 “Your Choice” onboard credit per stateroom.

For more information, contact American Queen Voyages or your travel advisor.





