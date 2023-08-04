Amawaterways Reveals Cruises For Remote Workers

In honor of Digital Nomad Day on August 4, 2023, Amawaterways has shared a sneak peek of the 2024 sailing season!

Remote workers and travel lovers will have the opportunity to experience Europe during a less crowded time, all while staying connected and productive across the AmaWaterways fleet!

“Remote work has fundamentally changed the way many people are able to travel by opening up more time to experience the world without having to rely on set vacation time,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways. “Remote workers have the flexibility to travel at a different pace to take advantage of lower airfares and avoid crowds. Our early season European river cruises provide the perfect setting for them to stay connected, inspired, and motivated while immersing themselves in the culture and beauty of various destinations along the European waterways. We hope to inspire adventurous professionals to embrace the world as their office and embark on transformative journeys that not only facilitate remote work opportunities but create lasting memories.”

MORE ABOUT THE SAILING

Reservations for the early season sailings made before September 30, 2023 will receive a 20% Savings offer.

Highlights of the two early season itineraries include:





Magna on the Danube River:

Sail aboard the AmaMagna.

Travel from Budapest, Hungary to Vilshofen, Germany on February 11, 2024.

The itinerary will take travelers through grand European cities such as Vienna, Bratislava and Budapest.

Guests can take part in excursions or stay aboard the cruise.

Enchanting Rhine

The Enchanting Rhine itinerary will sail between Amsterdam and Basel starting February 11, 2024.

Enjoy viewing hilltop castles and local flavors such as Rüdesheimer coffee and Kölsch beer.

Head to the Amawaterways website for more information!