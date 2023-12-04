Carnival Cruise Line Welcomes Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Cruise Line has officially received Carnival Jubilee, its latest ship from shipbuilder Meyer Werft in Germany. The ship is the third in Carnival’s Excel-class and the 26th in the Carnival fleet.

Carnival Jubilee will soon make its way to Galveston, Texas, where she will offer new entertainment, dining options, and fun for passengers. The ship is set to welcome guests for the first time on December 23, 2023, and will sail year-round on week-long Western Caribbean voyages from Galveston.

“Carnival Jubilee is the fifth additional ship we’ve welcomed into our fleet since 2021 and an integral part of our growth strategy. This ship will bring our most dynamic offering of fun to one of our most popular homeports and will be a great addition to our plans to remain the number one cruise line in Galveston,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “From the thrill of the roller coaster, BOLT, to a piece of paradise at the Serenity retreat, and so much more, we’re delivering a new level of fun for our guests sailing from Galveston that will complement our current and upcoming operations there.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee represents a significant increase in capacity from Galveston, one of their prominent homeports. Serving as a Texas-sized symbol of the cruise line’s devoted following in the region, the ship joins Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream at the port, completing a four-ship deployment plan with the upcoming addition of Carnival Miracle in October 2024.

