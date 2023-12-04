Explora Journeys Unveils Sailings For EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II

Explora Journeys has announced its sailings for EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II. Get ready for a wide selection of sailing options, ranging from 6 to 8 nights for shorter trips and extending to 19 to 21 nights for longer voyages.

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

EXPLORA I

EXPLORA I‘s journeys from October 2024 to April 2025 have been updated,, and the ship will now sail in the Caribbean to boost the brand’s growth in North America.

The winter 2024-2025 season begins with a Grand Journey from Barcelona to the Caribbean.

Ports of call in this journey include Bridgetown, Pointe-à-Pitre, St John’s, and San Juan.

From April to November 2025, EXPLORA I will embark on a journey through the Mediterranean.

In winter 2025-2026, EXPLORA I will sail the Red Sea and Arabian Peninsula.

EXPLORA II

EXPLORA II’s inaugural voyage starts in Barcelona, Spain, and concludes in Civitavecchia, Italy (Rome).

Ports of call on this journey include Ibiza, Spain; Port-Vendres, France, a picturesque waterfront village; and Portofino, Italy.

The itinerary also includes visits to Monte-Carlo, Monaco, and Port Santo Stefano in Italy.

She will then continue to sail in the West Mediterranean until November 2024.

EXPLORA II will sail in May 2025 with convenient embarkation ports in Barcelona or Civitavecchia/Rome, offering an enchanting collection of culturally rich journeys.

In Winter 2025-2026, EXPLORA II will explore the Eastern Caribbean, featuring destinations like Pointe-a-Pitre in Guadeloupe, Roseau in Dominica, Little Bay in Montserrat, and Marigot in St. Martin.

“We have received incredibly high levels of satisfaction from the guests that have sailed with us so far,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman Cruise Division of MSC Group. “As the brand continues to grow and expand it is important that we listen to feedback and respond. As such, we have decided to refine our journey planning and I have been involved in designing the new journeys, drawing on my own travel experiences, bringing the personal touch that is at the heart of Explora Journeys.”

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys?