Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady Arrives To Sydney

Virgin Voyages’ Resilient Lady has made a grand entrance into Sydney Harbour, marking the start of her first summer sailing season. The ship was greeted by Sir Richard Branson, who met it in a classic wooden speedboat as it sailed through the Heads at 1 p.m. local time.

To further celebrate their arrival in Sydney, Branson embarked on a special Virgin Voyages takeover of the renowned BridgeClimb experience, scaling the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge.

This milestone also signifies Virgin Voyages as the first travel brand from the Virgin Group to establish a presence in the Australian market since the introduction of Virgin Australia.

“Sydney is one of my favorite cities in the world, and we wanted to ensure our arrival was as spectacular as the Sydney Harbour itself,” said Richard Branson. “To stand at the summit of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and watch Resilient Lady come into Circular Quay was one of the most exciting moments since we founded the Virgin brand.” He continued, “Australians’ loyalty to Virgin brands over the years has been testament to the thousands of people who make Virgin what it is, and we know you’re going to love Virgin Voyages, the latest brand to come Down Under. We are now less than one week away from our Aussie MerMaiden voyage, and we can’t wait to welcome Sailors aboard our ship where they will have a blast and experience our unique approach to cruising with the very best food, wellness, entertainment and fun.”

Virgin Voyages CEO, Nirmal Saverimuttu said, “Australians love to go on holiday, and they’ve shown how much they love cruising. We’re excited to make our mark here in Australia with the newest ship in our fleet. We celebrate being different, and it’s why we decided to push the envelope and do things in a fresh and exciting way. Richard challenged us to create a cruise line he’d want to take his mates on, and we’ve succeeded.” He continued, “We have some incredible destinations lined up for our first summer sailing season including Sydney, Hobart, Burnie along with other brilliant ports of call in New Zealand like Auckland, Wellington, Napier and Picton.”

Resilient Lady will spend two nights in Sydney before heading south to Melbourne, her new homeport, for the summer cruising season.