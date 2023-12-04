Margaritaville Announces Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Margaritaville at Sea Islander has announced new four- and five-night cruises starting June 14, 2024. The revamped ship will visit Key West, Cozumel, and Progreso, offering guests the chance to experience the Gulf of Mexico and immerse themselves in the Margaritaville lifestyle.

“Since we launched our first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, last year, we’ve been working to expand what our guests have been asking for: more amazing views, longer itineraries, and new ports of call,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “The addition of the Islander is an exciting moment for Margaritaville at Sea and marks the next chapter of growth for our business.” Christopher continued, “We are also pleased to add Tampa as a new homeport – the perfect location to provide access to our adventurous new itineraries in and around the Gulf of Mexico.”

ABOUT MARGARITAVILLE AT SEA ISLANDER

Margaritaville at Sea Islander has 12 passenger decks, accommodating 2,650 adventure-seeking passengers.

Margaritaville at Sea will redesign all 1,100 staterooms with custom styling inspired by the sand, sea, and sky.

The redesign includes new furnishings such as Margaritaville’s signature bedding, pillows, and linens.

Guests have over 700 Breezy Balcony staterooms, Grand Terrace Suites, luxurious Corner Suites, and ultra-exclusive Islander suites.

Couples, families, and friends can enjoy spacious balconies and endless gulf breezes while chasing the sunset.

The ship will have a soaring 14-story atrium featuring a unique nautical Margaritaville flip flop and an atrium bar with three multi-story floating margarita glass chandeliers.

Exclusive innovations include the only three-story poolside LandShark Bar at Sea and a Margaritaville-themed cornhole and mini-golf course.

New family-friendly spaces like the Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide will be available, along with signature favorites such as JWB Prime Steakhouse and Rita’s Taco House.

Guests can enjoy familiar favorites from the Palm Beach-based Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, including Paradise Pickleball at Sea, Frank & Lola’s Pizzeria, Margaritaville Coffee Shop, and Cheeseburger in Paradise.

“We’re honored Margaritaville at Sea has chosen Port Tampa Bay to homeport this new addition to their fleet and we welcome them to the Gulf Coast,” said Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay. “Our port’s cruise terminals are easy to navigate and provide a variety of unique and interesting activities just steps from the Margaritaville at Sea Islander. The ship will be a great addition to our portfolio of cruise lines and a fantastic new option for cruisers from Florida’s west coast.”

Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s first sailing will be on June 14, 2024, on a 4-night itinerary from Port Tampa Bay, Florida, featuring a stop in Cozumel, Mexico, and two sea days.

“We are excited to expand our cruise line with the launch of Margaritaville at Sea Islander as our flagship vessel,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville Holdings. “The addition of this ship will allow our guests to visit more island destinations and, while at sea, enjoy a broader and more elevated range of fun and signature Margaritaville onboard experiences.”

Reservations for 2024 sailings can be made online starting today. Head to the Margaritaville website today to learn more.