Celebrity Ascent Rises To The Occasion

The new Celebrity Ascent was recently showcased and christened as the newest addition to the cruise line’s popular Edge Class of ships in a celebration in Port Everglades, Florida. The ship retains every amenity and attribute that has made its siblings, the Edge, Apex, and Beyond, so popular, but with the additions of space and little design tweaks here and there, it becomes the largest and most innovative of Celebrity’s award-winning resorts at sea.

Featuring 32 distinctive restaurants, bars, and lounges, there is always somewhere new to go, something exciting to see, and delectable meals to enjoy. Michelin-starred chef, Cornelius Gallagher, has crafted menus of delight, inspired by regional favorites from the destinations the ship visits. Four different main restaurants are supplemented by exquisite specialty venues. Carve your way through succulent steaks, chops, and Maine Lobster in the Fine Cut Steakhouse. Be entertained by unique 3D animation choreographed and projected on your plates as you dine in Le Petite Chef. If you’re craving, head out to sea and sample your way through the seafood offerings at Raw on 5. If your sights are set on the stars, taste the flavors of the great outdoors at the alfresco Rooftop Garden Grill.

Adam and Eve would feel right at home in the tropical splendor of Eden, a hybrid bar/restaurant blossoming with actual flora suspended from the ceiling and sprouting from the walls surrounding the open gourmet kitchen. The venue builds on a dinner theatre concept with entertainment during and after meals, and the multi-deck glass wall aft of the ship opens up as a grand window to the world. The show-stealing ambiance and cuisine of the newly designed Voyage by Chef Daniel Bouland are a unique culinary journey.

Just wanna be alone? Select suite categories enjoy privileged access to The Retreat, a ship-within-a-ship section of the vessel. Reimagined design and charming warmth embrace the concept of the premium cruise experience. Dual hot tubs, a private pool, and shaded cabanas are only steps away from a cocktail dedicated to serving.

Enjoy private dining in the posh Luminae Restaurant, another perk that provides personalized service, enhanced menus, signature dishes, and premium wines. Stop in for complimentary beverages and gourmet bites, and unwind in the solace of the Retreat Lounge with a designated concierge to assist with anything your heart desires.

Aqua Class guests enjoy access to Blu, a restaurant with delicious dishes focused on well-being and a healthy lifestyle. Paired with stylish decor and impeccable service, it’s a bold departure from the everyday restaurant experience.

I’ll drink to that. Expert mixologists serve up creative cocktails in a plethora of bars and lounges. Like its three sister vessels, the iconic Magic Carpet is a standout feature of the Ascent. Draped over the ship’s side and serving cocktails and meals, it virtually ascends and descends over the sea for a magical experience. If reflecting on a great day while peering at the ship’s wake with a Mojito in hand strikes your fancy, the backdrop of a colorful sunset takes center stage at the Sunset Bar.

The Craft Social Bar is the place to be for watching sporting events while downing craft beers, wines, and cocktails. If you are a Martini lover, head for the epicenter of action at The Martini Bar, which is positioned directly under the magnificent LED chandelier of The Grand Plaza. Take a seat in this multi-level atrium and be entertained by the juggling skills of flair bartenders. Night owls will gravitate to The Club, a multi-function venue that features evening shows, dancing to DJs, and daytime game shows.

Top-class entertainers and elaborate production shows take to the stage nightly in the multi-deck theater while accomplished musicians entertain throughout the ship’s lounges and bars.

If It Ain’t Broke, Don’t Fix It. The adage is strikingly apropos in the case of the Ascent. I’ve been fortunate to attend both the Apex and the Beyond previously and came away with nothing but kudos on the entire Celebrity experience. With only two full days to explore on this short voyage, I came away with the same conclusions. It is something special!

Billy Joel crooned, “Don’t go changing to try and please me. You never let me down before.” Allow me to chime in. “Celebrity, we love you just the way you are.”