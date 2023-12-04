December 4, 2023

Oceania Vista Revisted

The Oceania Vista is like a floating slice of paradise, where luxury and adventure go hand in hand. Picture this: you’re lounging in one of the plush staterooms, feeling like royalty, with every detail designed for your comfort. Imagine dining where each meal is a culinary journey, with flavors that dance on your taste buds, thanks to the genius of top-notch chefs. The ship isn’t just about relaxation; it’s packed with fun! Whether you’re treating yourself at the spa, working out with ocean views, or sipping cocktails as the sun sets, there’s never a dull moment. And the ports of call? They’re like hidden gems waiting to be discovered, each with its own story. Aboard the Oceania Vista, every day is an adventure, every moment is a memory in the making. It’s not just a cruise; it’s an experience that leaves you yearning for more! 

Culinary Center Chef Instructor David Shalleck

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

