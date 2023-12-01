Elixir Boutique Cruises Expands With New Vessel

Elixir Boutique Cruises is expanding its offerings with the acquisition of the M/Y Gemaya, building upon the achievements of its popular Elysium ship. With individual suite bookings available, this yacht presents an excellent opportunity to experience the luxurious world of yacht cruising without the hefty price tag. Now, anyone can indulge in the lifestyle of the rich and famous without the need to charter an entire yacht.

The Gemaya offers an intimate and luxurious boutique cruise experience through the breathtaking Greek islands. Its 5 lavish cabins, spacious indoor and outdoor areas, lounge, jacuzzi splash deck, and tag-along swim platform provide ample amenities for relaxation and enjoyment. Guests can indulge in exciting water activities with complimentary SeaBobs, sea scooters, kayaks, and water skis, while discovering the enchanting hidden gems of the Greek Islands.

The bow of the ship is an oasis of relaxation with comfy sun-loungers surrounding the jacuzzi, making it the perfect spot for basking under the Greek sun or savoring a cocktail under a chandelier of stars. The welcoming aft deck is ideal for al-fresco lounging or a portal to the swim platform for a refreshing dip in the Aegean.

Accommodations on the Gemaya include a lavish Owners Suite, the Alma Master Suite, the Bliss Junior Suite, and two Executive cabins, each with portholes. Plush mattresses and snuggly all-season duvets grace the intimate accommodations along with complimentary WiFi, a minibar, flat-screen TV bathrobes, and slippers.

The talented Gemaya Chef cooks gastronomic creations utilizing fresh, locally sourced ingredients while the open bar serves fine wines that enhance the culinary experience. Evenings ashore provide opportunities to integrate into Greek nightlife and dining.

Discover off-the-radar Greek islands in impeccable style and comfort from April through October 2024. Guests can select from the Aegean Escape, Sarconic Gems, and Sparking Cyclades itineraries with 8-day, 7-night sailings. Perfect for friends, families, and couples alike, the vessel is available for individual bookings or on a charter basis.