Discover The Caribbean’s Holiday Magic With Explora Journeys

‘Tis the season to celebrate! Explora Journeys has unveiled its holiday offerings aboard EXPLORA I in the Caribbean!

EXPLORA I will embark on a 7-night voyage from Miami, USA, to San Juan, Puerto Rico, from December 22, 2023, to December 29, 2023. Guests will visit Key West, St. John’s, and Deshaies. From December 29, 2023, to January 5, 2024, guests can celebrate the New Year on a 7-night voyage from San Juan to Miami, visiting Saint Martin, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Martinique.

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

Set sail aboard EXPLORA I for a festive holiday experience! Enjoy activities like gingerbread house-making, the Nautilus Club’s Christmas Parade, and a meeting Santa Claus. Enrichment programs include talks by guest speakers David Liman, Dr. Bob Bilder, and David Code and entertaining performances by musicians and comedians such as the musical trio Roxx, multi-instrumentalist Adam Barry, and comedian Andrew Grose. The ship’s Steinway Spirio pianos will provide a personalized Explora Journeys Christmas Playlist, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Christmas At Sea

On Christmas Eve, EXPORA I will serve a festive meal with highlights such as Maine lobster soufflé ‘Plaza Athénée’ and Christmas-roasted Vermont turkey. Christmas Day Lunch in Fil Rouge will feature an international set menu including all the traditional festive dishes.

Ring In The New Year

Countdown to the New Year with Ken Schmidt and Sarah Furness, Francesco Parrino, a Steinway artist and musical influencer, and international recording sensation Nina Skyy. The night will end with a New Year’s Eve gala and a masked ball.

