Yesterday Norwegian Cruises celebrated the christening ceremony of Norwegian Viva, the brand’s latest vessel and the second ship in the Prima class.

“To christen Norwegian Viva in Miami is incredibly special to many of us at NCL, not only because Miami is our hometown, but also because we can share this moment with our local family and friends,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Launching a ship is no solo endeavor. I am overwhelmed with gratitude towards the entire NCL team, our partners and especially our amazing crew who have contributed to bringing Norwegian Viva to life and who care for and deliver exceptional vacation experiences for our guests.”

MORE ABOUT THE CEREMONY

The event took place at the Norwegian’s LEED® Gold-Certified terminal in PortMiami with over 1,500 attendees.

Godfather Luis Fonsi, GRAMMY Award-nominated singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, formally christened Norwegian Viva in the naming ceremony.

The Knut Kloster Hall was unveiled at the NCL Terminal as a tribute to NCL’s founder and a showcase for the company’s 57-year history of innovation in the cruise industry.

The evening’s celebration featured a headline performance by Fonsi, Miami native and Saturday Night Live regular Marcello Hernandez, Queen of Latin Pop Paulina Rubio, and GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Pedro Capó.

“It is so exciting to celebrate the magnificent Norwegian Viva in true Latin style in Miami and alongside fellow A-list Latino entertainers,” says Fonsi. “We are giving her a proper despedida before she makes her debut in my hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico!”

NORWEGIAN VIVA’S SAILINGS

After her inaugural sailing, Norwegian Viva will reposition to San Juan, Puerto Rico, becoming the newest ship to call this destination home from December 15, 2023, until March 2024.

The ship will offer 7-day Caribbean voyages focused on exploring various ports. Guests will have the opportunity to wake up in different tropical island paradises each day, with stops including Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. John’s, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, all without any days at sea.

In April 2024, Norwegian Viva will switch to sailing Mediterranean and Greek Isles itineraries, immersing travelers in Europe’s captivating beauty and rich culture.

Norwegian’s year-round ‘Free at Sea’ offer provides incredible value to passengers, featuring vacation-enhancing benefits such as unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits, complimentary Wi-Fi, discounted rates for the third and fourth guests, and free roundtrip airfare for the second guest

“As a company, it has been a milestone year with the debut of next-generation ships across all three of our best-in-class cruise brands: Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises,” said Harry Sommer, president & chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “The addition of Norwegian Viva further elevates our world-class fleet, providing our valued guests with another incredible way to vacation, discover new experiences and create unforgettable memories. Since she launched in August, Norwegian Viva‘s initial guest satisfaction scores have outshined any newbuild in the history of the NCL fleet, a testament to not only how stunning this ship is, but also the exceptional level of service and attention provided by our amazing crew on board.”

