Barcelona’s Best: Where to Go and What to See in Spain’s City of Counts

Over the past several years, we’ve enjoyed Barcelona on so many occasions, experiencing great places, unforgettable sights, and wonderful cuisine.

The streets feature amazing architecture and world-class shopping opportunities. Las Ramblas may be the most well-known pedestrian avenue but there are others that branch outward from Catalonia Square. Designer stores share the grand boulevards with sidewalk tapas bars and international gourmet restaurants.

One of our favorite ways to see Barcelona is with Culinary Backstreets, an organization of culinary connoisseurs whose food tours reveal a trove of local delectables. But beyond cuisine, Barcelona is full of eye candy as well.

The iconic symbol of the city is La Sagrada Famila. The unique vision of Antoni Gaudi is still a work-in-progress after 100 years, earning him the nickname “God’s Architect.” His masterpiece is the most-visited religious monument in Spain, with an intriguing mix of architectural styles, from Art Nouveau to organic abstraction.

While Central Barcelona can easily be covered on foot, for longer adventures we rely on our longtime friend and driver Josep at Barcelona Limousine Service. On our most recent visit, he took us to Park Güell. We chose to further explore this World Heritage site and Gaudi’s iconic architectural elements. After a 20-minute drive, we arrived at the lofty location up in the hills.

The park is a sprawling green space with serpentine walkways and plazas that overlook the city and Gaudi’s official residence. As a public space, Park Güell reflects Gaudí’s artistic genius using organic shapes as inspiration. It also provides a vantage point to look across Barcelona itself.

The city is a feast for the soul. Barcelona’s Gothic buildings, Catalonian culture, and the Mediterranean beaches fill a perfect plate for travel enjoyment.