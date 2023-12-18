AmaWaterways Shares Savings On 2024 River Cruises

AmaWaterways is offering a Summer Triple Savings deal for those wanting to explore Europe in the summer. Guests can reserve select 7-, 10-, or 11-night Europe river cruises departing in July or August 2024 and save $2,000 per stateroom, receive a complimentary stateroom upgrade, and get a $50 onboard credit per stateroom. For those opting for a 14-night Europe river cruise, the savings increase to $4,000 per stateroom, alongside a complimentary stateroom upgrade and a $100 onboard credit per stateroom.

This offer can be combined with AmaWaterways’ Loyalty Benefits and Future Cruise Benefit Program, as well as their AirPlus offer, providing fixed-price airfare options starting at $899 per person from major U.S. gateways on various departure dates.

“The desire to spend more time with our loved ones remains as strong as ever and the limited-time Summer Triple Savings gives guests three great reasons to reserve their 2024 European summer vacations now,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Families traveling with school-aged children will appreciate the connecting and triple occupancy staterooms on select ships and with active hikes and bike excursions, gentle walking tours, culinary tasting tours and more included in the cruise fare, guests of all ages will find their own special way of discovering each port of call.’’

The Summer Triple Savings offer is available on 18 itineraries across 46 select departure dates from early July to the end of August, including the following itineraries:

Melodies of the Danube

Cruise along the Danube River, visiting Budapest, Bratislava, and Vienna.

Explore the inspiring architecture and art of these historic cities.

Gems of Southeast Europe

Journey through Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Discover ancient fortifications, medieval towns, and grand cities along the Danube.

Experience the rich wine culture in Croatia’s historic wine-growing hills.

Taste of Bordeaux

Relax on a 7-night voyage along the Garonne and Dordogne rivers in France’s renowned wine region.

Visit famous châteaux and vineyards, including Cadillac’s Roquetaillaide Castle and a Grand Cru Classé wine tasting in Pauillac.

Immerse yourself in Bordeaux’s wine culture with an excursion at Château de Montaigne in Libourne.

