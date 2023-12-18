MSC World Europa Makes Historic Debut of Shore Power in the Mediterranean

MSC Cruises has demonstrated its dedication to environmental sustainability by successfully connecting MSC World Europa to shore power in the port of Valetta, Malta. This achievement marks the first operational shore power facility in the Mediterranean.

Earlier this year, the cruise line conducted tests in Valetta that resulted in improvements to the shore power implementation process. Last week, MSC World Europa successfully connected to the shore power facilities in Valetta and will continue to use them during its weekly calls in the port until 2025.

“Our shore power plan demonstrates that we are fully committed to reducing emissions from our ships,” said Michele Francioni, SVP Cost Optimisation & Process Improvement, MSC Cruises. “Using shore power is a major step forward because it allows us to eliminate a ship’s direct emissions whilst berthed. We need more ports across Europe and beyond to introduce shore power as quickly as possible so that we can further reduce local air emissions. We will ensure our ships are ready to connect wherever the facilities are available to us. Connecting MSC World Europa to the shore power in Valletta is a proud achievement and we are grateful for the collaboration and excellent cooperation with Transport Malta, Infrastructure Malta and the Maltese authorities, as well as with the Cruise Port of Valetta.”

Since 2017, every new ship added to MSC Cruises’ fleet has included a shore power connection, and there are plans to retrofit additional ships with this capability. The cruise line has been able to increase its use of shore power during port calls as more ports implement the necessary facilities. The recent successful connection in Valetta adds to a series of accomplishments in Northern Europe, including ports in Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom. Earlier this year, MSC Cruises also inaugurated a new shore power facility in Kiel, Germany.

Looking ahead, MSC Cruises plans to expand its shore power program by adding 15 new ports by 2026, including Genoa and Naples in Italy, as well as Barcelona, Hamburg, and Miami’s new cruise terminal.