Celebrate Your Birthday With These 5 Cruise Lines

No matter how old you’re turning, every birthday presents a fantastic chance to plan an unforgettable celebration! Cruising offers the exciting prospect of blowing out your candles on the open deck, unlike any other vacation. Embark on a birthday adventure with these exceptional cruise lines, where you and your family can enjoy a party on the high seas.

Norwegian Cruise Line

With a ‘Birthday Package,’ guests aboard a Norwegian Cruise can request to have confetti, decorations, balloons, garland, and a 6’’ birthday cake specially delivered to their staterooms. For larger parties, guests may order a ‘Standard Full Sheet Cake’ serving 41-70 people. Click here to view a complete list of extra stateroom purchases to specialize your party.

No birthday would feel complete without the perfect gift to share. The ‘Spa Thermal Suite & Gift Package’ allows guests to relax in warm thermal lounge chairs, bask in the heat of steam rooms and saunas, and cool down in a tropical rain shower. Mandara Spa Gift Certificates are also available for purchase, and guests may choose from a hot stone massage, facial, or makeover.If you plan to shop until you drop on your special day, each Norwegian Cruise Line ship offers many different stores. Items purchased aboard the cruise line are also “duty-free,” meaning your purchases will not include a local sales tax!

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line features as many as 23 ships sailing to destinations such as the Caribbean, Bahamas, Mexico, Australia, and Alaska. Cruise liners like Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Panorama are most popular among returning guests.

In 2022, Carnival Cruise Line debuted Carnival Celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary. The ship’s celebratory theme is perfect for any traveler wishing to commemorate a special event, especially one’s birthday. Visiting destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas in 2023, the Carnival Celebration will allow a birthday guest to experience the perfect tropical getaway.

Indulge in restaurants like Emril’s Bistro at Sea and Rudi’s Seagrill. Find an adrenaline rush with BOLT: Ultimate Seacoaster— the first roller coaster at sea! As an unforgettable birthday gift, sunbathe on the sunny coastline of Nassau during a seven-day itinerary.

Disney Cruise Line

Taking a trip to Disney World is every child’s dream, but what if you could experience the magic of Disney theme parks while sailing abroad? With Disney Cruise Line, if you can dream it, you can do it!

Disney Cruise Line features a fleet of 6 ships: Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Treasure. Like most cruise lines mentioned in this article, Disney Cruise Line also provides special perks for guests traveling and celebrating a special occasion.

By signing into My Reservations within their Disney Cruise Line account, guests may notify the cruise line three weeks before departure to schedule a “Special Request.” Guests can also browse Disney Cruise Line’s selection of Onboard Gifts to surprise their loved ones with a wish come true!

Princess Cruises

By planning your stay with Princess Cruises, escape from traditional birthday celebrations and participate in the Celebration Group Program, a program sponsored by the cruise line that allows guests to personalize their experience in every way.

The Celebration Group Program arranges special occasions by providing guests access to exclusive group fares, tour conductor credits, customized amenities, and an opportunity to speak with a Princess Cruises Expert, who will guide program members in planning the cruise of their dreams.

Celebration packages are also available on every Princess Cruise. Birthday packages start at $99, and gift cruisers have options including a manicure and flowers, a bucket of beers, Lotus Spa credit, and casino credit.

As a guest onboard a Princess Cruise, you may also send your special someone a surprise onboard gift by logging onto the Cruise Personalizer site and choosing from a selection of specialized items.

Royal Caribbean

Why choose Royal Caribbean to celebrate? Royal Caribbean offers gift packages, birthday cakes, birthday dining surprises, and more! Sail with Royal Caribbean to experience unforgettable shore excursions and a special day at Coco Cay, Royal Caribbean’s unique private island getaway.

If your idea of a perfect birthday is diving into an exciting adventure, booking a vacation with Royal Caribbean will open doors to endless destinations. Royal Caribbean cruises sail to a wide array of cities around the world, such as Paris, Hong Kong, Dubai, and Rome.

Get in touch with the great outdoors on an Alaskan excursion or visit Europe to discover historical and artistic wonders. No matter what your birthday destination wish may be, Royal Caribbean is sure to make it come true!

Sail with these featured cruise lines for the most memorable birthday celebration. We wish you a wonderful cruise experience and a very happy birthday!