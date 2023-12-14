EXPLORA I Destination Experiences Revealed

Explora Journeys has announced its newest Destination Experiences, allowing travelers to embrace the beauty and culture of Central America, the US & Canada Pacific Coast, and Hawaii from March to May 2024 aboard EXPLORA I.

MORE ABOUT THE EXPERIENCES

A 14-night journey from Amador, Panama to Los Angeles, USA (March 29 – April 12, 2024), visiting ports such as Quepos, Costa Rica, San Juan del Sur, Nicaragua, Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Ports of call: Hilo (Hawaii), Honolulu (Oahu), Kailua-Kona (Hawaii), Nawiliwili (Kauai), Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Panama.

Experience the Tantalizing Temazcal Immersion in Cabo San Lucas: Join us for a traditional Mayan, Aztec, and Toltec healing ceremony known as Temazcal. Led by a shaman, guests will enter a candlelit Temazcal, where water is poured over hot stones for physical detoxification and spiritual restoration. After the ceremony, indulge in local delicacies and relax at the luxury spa with hot tubs and cold plunges.

Hollywood Hills Hike in Los Angeles: Take a hike through Griffith Park and reach the summit of Mount Lee for an up-close view of the Hollywood Sign. Led by experienced guides, learn about the history of Hollywood, explore famous landmarks and studios, and enjoy a picnic lunch in Griffith Park with stunning views of the LA skyline.

Experience Volcanic Marvels and a Celestial Odyssey in Off-grid Hawaii in Hilo: Explore the Rainbow Falls nestled in the Hawaiian rainforest, discover Boiling Pots and the Kaumana Caves, and delve into two of Big Island’s volcanoes with the guidance of a National Park Service expert. Witness celestial observations during the day and night with telescopes and experienced astronomers. Visit the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and USS Missouri Memorial in Honolulu: Take guided tours of historic hangars, outdoor exhibits, and the Raytheon Pavilion. Explore the USS Missouri Memorial above and below deck, hearing stories of WWII dogfights and civilian aviation history. As a special bonus, enjoy an exclusive experience of the Lower Control Tower, which is not accessible to the public.