Holland America Line Launches ‘Time of Your Life’ Offer

Holland America Line has launched the ‘Time of Your Life’ offer today, featuring significant discounts and exclusive bonuses.

“Not only is it the holiday season, but for cruising it’s Wave Season, making it the time of year when we put together our best offer with the most requested benefits and amenities,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line. “We have some exciting new itineraries for 2024 and 2025, and guest favorites around the world continue to be prominently featured, like Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. Our ‘Time of Your Life’ offer showcases these regions, making now the time to book.”

MORE ABOUT THE OFFER

From December 14, 2023, to February 29, 2024, guests who book specific cruises from summer 2024 to spring 2025 with the “Have It All” premium cruise package will enjoy a complimentary upgrade to a higher-class stateroom, discounted fares, free fares for children, and reduced deposits through the “Time of Your Life” offer.

Free Stateroom and Balcony Upgrades

Verandah stateroom for the price of an ocean-view

Ocean-view for the price of an interior

Free Fares for Kids

Guests aged 18 and under can sail for free as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom

Applicable to select 2024 and 2025 cruises (taxes, fees, and port expenses not included)

Reduced Deposits and Cruise Fare Discounts

50% reduced deposits for first and second guests in the stateroom

Up to 40% savings on cruise fares for eligible sailings

Onboard Credit

$100 per person credit for cruises of 6-9 days

$150 per person credit for Alaska Cruisetours and cruises of 10-20 days

$200 per person credit for cruises of 21 days or more

$250 per person credit for Legendary Voyages

Credit can be used for various amenities such as specialty dining, spa services, shore excursions, gift shop purchases, etc.

$500 Europe Air Credit Offer

Combinable with the “Time of Your Life” promotion

Available until January 31, 2024

$500 air credit per person for up to two guests per stateroom

“Have it All” Amenities Included

Shore excursion credit ($100 to $300), depending on cruise length

One to three nights of specialty dining, depending on cruise length

Signature Beverage Package

Wi-Fi Surf Package

Guests who book before January 31, 2024, will receive up to $500 per stateroom in onboard credit, based on the duration of the cruise. These benefits complement the existing perks of the “Have It All” package, which includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining, and Wi-Fi, all included in the cruise fare.

