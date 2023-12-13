The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection Reveals 2025 Summer Itineraries

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has released its summer 2025 itineraries for its ships, Evrima, Ilma, and Luminara! By opening reservations for all three superyachts, the company is expanding its success and providing more opportunities for luxury travelers to enjoy unforgettable sea vacations.

“With Luminara, we are not just adding another superyacht to our fleet; we are expanding the horizons of ultra-luxury travel,” stated Jim Murren, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “This growth embodies our unwavering dedication to exploration, enrichment, and the pursuit of extraordinary experiences for our guests. Luminara is an invitation to embark on remarkable journeys and discover the world’s most captivating destinations with unparalleled amenities and service.”

MORE ABOUT LUMINARA

– Luminara will accommodate up to 452 guests.

– The ship will have 226 suites with private ocean-view terraces.

– The onboard experience will include curated and evolving world-class dining options.

– Guests can enjoy an extensive wine collection and a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa.

– The ship will have an expanded dynamic marina for easy access to the sea.

– The Residential Suite, a new expansive accommodation, will cater to various preferences.

– Luminara is scheduled to sail on her maiden voyage on July 1, 2025.

– Luminara’s design emphasizes elegance and sophistication, focusing on light and luminescence.

– The yacht’s layout includes explorative passages, creating seamless design and offering a range of intimate spaces for a quiet retreat and vibrant areas for social experiences.

– The color palette onboard features soft brown oak, Calcutta marble, leather accents, and rich red, navy, and green touches.

SUMMER 2025 ITINERARIES

Luminara

The 2025 summer season offers a curated selection of 53 itineraries from April to October. These itineraries feature new ports of call, standout shore excursions, and an exceptional inaugural experience aboard Ilma in Northern Europe.

July 31, 2025 | 7-Night Rome Round Trip

In Livorno, you can go truffle hunting in Tuscany, visit the renowned Tower of Pisa, and explore the historic landmarks of Florence. From there, you can enjoy kayaking along the Ligurian coast starting from Portofino. A helicopter tour from Monte Carlo will give you a stunning view of the Côte d’Azur. The journey continues to the mountains of Corsica and concludes in the vibrant harbor of Porto Cervo.

August 7, 2025 | 7-Night Rome Round Trip

At the rooftop terrace of a 17th-century palace in Malta, you can enjoy a delightful dining experience at the Michelin-starred restaurant De Mondion before embarking on adventures in Italy. Witness the contrast between Sicily’s ancient Greek theaters and the extensive ruins of Pompeii near Sorrento. Reflect on the rich ancient history as you take a boat ride along the scenic Amalfi Coast and explore enchanting blue grottoes.

August 21, 2025 | 7-Night Barcelona Round Trip

Spend two days immersing yourself in the iconic sights of Rome, including the Colosseum and the Vatican Museums. Don’t forget to make a wish and toss a coin into the Trevi Fountain for good luck on your return. Next, embrace the beauty of nature as you embark on a thrilling kayak adventure along the stunning Ligurian coastline. Explore the picturesque countryside near Collioure, where legendary artists like Matisse and Picasso found inspiration.

Ilma

June 29, 2025 | 9-Night Lisbon to Portsmouth

Embark on a remarkable journey through Portugal, Spain, and Bordeaux, where wine enthusiasts can indulge in tastings of port and Rioja. Delight in the renowned vineyards of Bordeaux for two days. Immerse yourself in culture as you visit architectural marvels like Bilbao’s Guggenheim Museum and the stunning abbey of Mont-Saint-Michel near Saint-Malo.

July 24, 2025 | 7-Night Copenhagen to Stockholm

Discover UNESCO-protected cultural treasures along the Baltic Sea. Explore Karlskrona’s historic 17th-century naval port, the fortress guarding Helsinki, and the enchanting medieval Old Town of Tallinn. Shop for Baltic amber in Gdansk and savor Swedish pancakes and smoked salmon in Mariehamn as you journey through five fascinating countries.

August 17, 2025 | 7-Night Reykjavík Round Trip

Embark from Reykjavík and circumnavigate the captivating beauty of Iceland. Witness the majestic waterfalls and rejuvenating thermal baths around Akureyri. Explore the mountains and glaciers near Grundarfjörður. Visit remote villages and experience the raw natural beauty as you sail as far north as the Arctic Circle.

Evrima

April 24, 2025 | 10-Night Lisbon to Barcelona

Enjoy the Mediterranean’s delightful spring weather as you sail from Lisbon to Barcelona. Explore two magnificent Moorish fortresses – the Alcázar royal palace in Seville and the Alhambra castle near Málaga. Discover the diverse cultures and exquisite beaches of the Balearic Islands.

June 5, 2025 | 7-Night Venice Round Trip

Immerse yourself in Adriatic culture, cuisine, and history on a captivating journey beginning and ending in Venice. Wander through the narrow medieval streets of Kotor and Zadar. Watch the sunset as you sip Croatian wine in Dubrovnik. Explore the 15th-century Venetian palace in Koper’s historic center.

June 27, 2025 | 9-Night Athens Round Trip

Experience the remarkable city of Istanbul with an overnight stay and visit the beautifully restored ruins of the ancient Greco-Roman city of Ephesus. Discover the charm of Greek islands, from Skiathos to Mykonos, where whitewashed villages adorned with bougainvillea await your exploration.

