Carnival Venezia To Sail From New York

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the launch of summer and fall 2025 cruises on Carnival Venezia from New York, along with an extensive Bermuda cruise on Carnival Venezia, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunshine, and Carnival Spirit.

“Carnival Venezia is a unique ship, and so is her deployment schedule. From weekend getaways to longer Carnival Journeys sailings, our guests sailing on this ship have a range of great options to choose from – with many visits to Bermuda among them. These added sailings are unlocking our richest Bermuda deployment, with more cruises set to call on the popular destination than ever before,” said Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment for Carnival Cruise Line.

AVAILABLE CRUISES

Bermuda Cruises

In 2025, Carnival Venezia offers a range of options for exploring Bermuda from New York. Departing on Thursdays, you can embark on four-day weekend getaways from May to September. Additionally, two special five-day cruises in August and October allow extended time in Bermuda.

Eastern Caribbean Cruises

Carnival Venezia has expanded its offerings with new eight-, nine-, and ten-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from New York. These itineraries include visits to San Juan, Puerto Rico; Grand Turk, St. Thomas; St. Maarten; and Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas.

